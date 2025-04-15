Heritage Grocers Promotes Kim Cates and Allison Garcia to GVP

Heritage Grocers Group, the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country is pleased to announce the promotions of two key leaders, Kim Cates and Allison Garcia. Cates has been promoted to the position of Group Vice President of Merchandising and Garcia has been promoted to the role of Group Vice President of Marketing.

Cates and Garcia will report directly to Suzy Monford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Heritage Grocers Group.

“Both Kim and Allie bring a wealth of knowledge, innovative thinking and a deep passion for our customers and communities,” Monford said. “Their leadership, vision, and excellence in execution are transforming our Cardenas, Los Altos, Tony’s and El Rancho banners and enabling us to compete in powerful ways.”

Kim Cates

Cates’ extensive food industry career includes 23 years with San Antonio-based H-E-B, where she steadily progressed through various store operations roles, among them director of food service and general manager of H-E-B Central Market. She spent several years at Stamford, Conn.-based Daymon, where she developed private brands and before coming to HGG, Cates was director of center store sales at Kansas City, Kan.-based Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG). Cates has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The University of Texas at San Antonio.

Allison Garcia

Garcia’s food industry career includes 16 years with Kroger, where she progressed through a range of roles, including marketing leader at Ralphs Grocery Co., director of marketing for the Kroger Enterprise and marketing leader at Fry’s Food and Drug, her most recent position. Garcia has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky. She also completed the USC Executive Leadership Program and serves as vice chair for Next Up in the Phoenix region.

About Heritage Grocers Group

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity, and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.