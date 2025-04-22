SpartanNash names Jay Mahabir VP Retail Ops

Food solutions company SpartanNash announced Jay Mahabir has been named Vice President, Retail Operations, effective immediately. Mahabir will oversee retail operations at nearly 200 SpartanNash-operated stores in 10 states and will focus on leading an excellent in-store and online experience for Associates and shoppers.

“We will continue to enhance our shopping experience by focusing on freshness, value and convenience, and Jay will play a critical role in leading this work,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Retail Officer Djouma Barry. “Jay will also be focused on developing our talent pipeline, so retail Associates can maximize the career opportunities available to them across our footprint.”

Mahabir previously served as Market Director for Meijer, where he led the two highest-volume markets in Michigan. He also served in store leadership roles at Lowe’s and Target, where he earned recognition for his Associate retention and engagement rates, customer service scores, shrink initiatives and operational excellence.

SpartanNash has steadily grown its retail presence, with 2024 acquisitions of Metcalfe’s® Market, Fresh Encounter Inc. and Markham Enterprises Inc.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers with convenience stores.