NRF Reveals 2025 Top 50 Global Retailers

The National Retail Federation announced the 2025 Top 50 Global Retailers. Conducted by Kantar, the list ranks the leading international retailers based on their revenue throughout 2024.

“The retail industry experienced continued growth in 2024 as consumer spending remained high despite numerous market uncertainties throughout the year,” NRF Executive Director of Research Mark Mathews said. “This year’s Top 50 Global Retailers is comprised of a diverse list of companies that resonate with consumers across the globe.”

Walmart retained its spot as the largest retailer globally, in large part for significant commitments to a new online marketplace and fulfillment model. The other companies in the Top 10 remain unchanged from 2023. Amazon continues as the second largest retailer globally, followed by Schwarz Group, Aldi, Costco Wholesale, Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour, Seven & I, IKEA and The Home Depot.

“This year’s Top 50 Global Retailers list reflects a year in which most market uncertainties stabilized.” Kantar Senior Vice President of Global Insights and Technology David Marcotte said. “Throughout the year, global retailers engaged in mergers, acquisitions and infrastructure investments. Around the world, ecommerce sales slowed as more shoppers returned to stores and shopping centers. Supply chain costs moderated, and wages continued to rise in most countries.”

Kantar’s ranking system awards points to retailers based on their domestic and international retail revenues. To qualify for the ranking, retailers need to have a direct investment in at least three countries.

See more on the methodology, explore the complete 2025 Top 50 Global Retailers list and access insights from Kantar on how retail’s top companies are innovating.

