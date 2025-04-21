El Rio Grande Latin Market Taps AI to Sharpen Pricing

El Rio Grande Latin Market, a Texas-based grocery chain known for its authentic Latin American foods, has partnered with RELEX Solutions to upgrade its pricing and promotions strategy using artificial intelligence.

The move aims to give the retailer a stronger competitive edge as it expands across a shifting retail landscape.

AI Transforms Pricing Strategy

The partnership replaces El Rio Grande Latin Market’s traditional manual processes with RELEX’s AI-powered technology. The shift is designed to improve price competitiveness, increase promotional success, and enhance the customer experience in a highly dynamic grocery environment.

“RELEX allows us to replace manual guesswork with AI-driven insights,” said Guillermo Washington, COO of El Rio Grande Latin Market. “This investment will play a key role in strengthening our business for the future.”

With grocery inflation still straining household budgets, mid-sized grocers are under growing pressure to price smartly while maintaining profitability. The Texas-based Hispanic supermarket chain joins many regional chains adopting scalable AI tools to meet rising consumer expectations without sacrificing margin.

Real-Time Decisions Drive Results

RELEX’s pricing and promotions solution uses forecasting, scenario modeling, and real-time data to improve agility. The software enables the grocery stores to respond faster to market shifts and customer behavior, ultimately helping drive traffic and increase revenue per promotion.

“Grocery retailers today face constant cost pressures and rapidly changing consumer expectations,” said Andreas Willgert, General Manager of Pricing and Promotions at RELEX. “El Rio Grande will now be able to make faster, smarter decisions that support profitability and customer loyalty.”

AI offers tools to help retailers adapt as the grocery sector grows more complex. Traditional pricing tactics no longer hold with fluctuating demand, supply chain disruptions, and evolving buying habits. Adopting advanced analytics and real-time insights has become essential for sustainable growth.

El Rio Grande Latin Market Eyes Growth

El Rio Grande Latin Market plans to expand its footprint in Texas and beyond. The company sees AI as key to scaling its operations without compromising the personalized shopping experience that has defined its brand. With RELEX’s support, the retailer can test promotion strategies before launching them, analyze impact, and adjust quickly.

The upgrade also fits within the broader digital transformation trend in grocery retail. From demand forecasting to supply chain planning, grocers increasingly view AI not as a luxury but as a necessity.

About the Partners

El Rio Grande Latin Market specializes in Latin American grocery products and serves a diverse customer base across Texas. The company emphasizes freshness, affordability, and cultural authenticity.

RELEX Solutions provides AI-powered platforms for retail planning, including demand forecasting, inventory management, merchandising, and pricing optimization. Its clients include retailers, manufacturers, and consumer goods companies seeking greater visibility and efficiency across their supply chains.

By teaming up, El Rio Grande Latin Market and RELEX Solutions aim to modernize grocery pricing while preserving the rich shopping experience that defines the Latin grocery sector.