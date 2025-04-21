Publix Community Service Award Recognizes Six Associates

During its annual stockholders ‘ meeting, Publix recognized six associates with the Publix community service award, honoring their dedication to community involvement and volunteerism. The Mr. George Community Service Award, named after company founder George Jenkins, celebrates those who exemplify his legacy of giving back.

Publix CEO Kevin Murphy said the recipients embody Jenkins’ belief that business success comes from investing in the people and places a company serves.

“George Jenkins believed that for a company to be successful, it needs to be involved in the communities it serves,” Murphy said. “I’m proud of our associates for carrying on his legacy of giving back.”

About the Publix Community Service Award

The grocery chain established the Publix Community Service Award in 1995. Each year, the company selects one associate from each retail division and one from its support operations. Honorees demonstrate a consistent record of volunteer service and a commitment to improving their communities.

Since the award’s creation, Publix has honored 159 associates for their community impact.

Six Associates Receive 2025 Recognition

Atlanta Division: Henry Louis Bradley III, store manager in Northport, Alabama, started at Publix in 2004. After rising through the ranks in deli and store management, Bradley now leads a store in Tuscaloosa.

“I love giving back to my community and having a team around me who makes things happen,” Bradley said. “It’s a privilege to work for a company that celebrates the work associates do in the communities we serve.”

Charlotte Division: Jason Wilkes, store manager in Mooresville, North Carolina, began his career in 2007. He played a key role in opening the first store in the Charlotte Division and became a store manager in 2019.

On receiving this award, Wilkes said it allowed him to reflect on how important being an involved community member was to Publix founder George Jenkins.

“He understood the importance of giving back,” Wilkes said of Jenkins. “That mindset extended to his associates, and I’m humbled and honored by this experience.”

Jacksonville Division: Meredith Pearson, store manager in St. Augustine, Florida, joined Publix in 2001 as a cashier. She worked her way up to store manager, with a brief break from the company between 2006 and 2009.

“This means the most to me because it’s so important that we’re out in our community,” Pearson said. “To earn this based on my service is so neat because it’s something I’ve really put a lot of myself and my time into.”

Lakeland Division: Liz Plemons, assistant store manager in Lakeland, Florida, started in 2007. She has held multiple roles in the bakery, customer service, and purchasing.

“I love that I’m able to advocate for organizations that I’m passionate about and get the word out about them,” Plemons said.

Miami Division: Steven Ferreiro, customer service team leader in Miami, began in 2020. He quickly moved into leadership after serving in produce and customer service roles.

“Receiving this award has inspired me to keep going,” Ferreiro said. “I want to inspire my fellow associates to do big things and give back to their communities.”

Support: Cindy Roberts, business development director in Lakeland, Florida, started her Publix career in 1990. She advanced through accounting and purchasing roles to become a director in 2019.

“My heart is full of gratitude for receiving an award that carries our founder’s name,” Roberts said. “It’s an honor to demonstrate our mission to be responsible citizens in the communities we serve.”

Publix Reinforces Culture of Service

With more than 255,000 employees across eight states, Publix remains the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. For 28 years running, Fortune has recognized the retailer as a great place to work.

By presenting the Publix community service award, the company continues to promote civic engagement and uphold the values of its founder.