Retailers Gear Up for Second Annual Store Brands Month

Retailers and manufacturers across the U.S. are preparing to spotlight private label innovation during the second annual Store Brands Month, which will be held in January 2026.

Organizers promise a bigger, bolder celebration after a strong debut earlier this year. The month-long campaign will showcase private label products’ quality, value, and uniqueness through digital promotions, social media, and in-store activities.

Private Label Leaders Rally Around Store Brands Month

Planning efforts for Store Brands Month are well underway. A dedicated committee, supported by the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA), has met to coordinate strategies.

PLMA recently hosted an informational webinar to guide industry participants and offer marketing support via www.storebrandsmonth.com.

Retailers and suppliers are expected to roll out immersive campaigns across all formats—from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce. The initiative aims to grow consumer awareness, boost trial, and drive loyalty to private label foods, beverages, and nonfood categories.

“The first annual Store Brands Month was a remarkable success with widespread participation,” said Peggy Davies, president of PLMA. “It’s a testament to the collaboration and creativity that define the private label industry. We look forward to even greater participation in 2026.”

Industry-Wide Support Fuels Growth

Last January’s launch drew support from major national and regional retailers, including Aldi, Albertsons, Dollar General, K-VA-T, SpartanNash, Raley’s, Topco, Wakefern, and Associated Wholesale Grocers. They used digital media, social campaigns, and local events to connect with consumers.

Suppliers and manufacturers also played a key role. Notable participants included Advantage Solutions, AmeriQual, Red Gold, Pacific Coast Producers, Subco Foods, and Federated Group. Together, they helped amplify the message that store brand products offer quality, consistency, and innovation.

Christina Fogal, marketing manager at Federated Group and a member of the Store Brands Month committee, emphasized the power of partnerships.

“Store Brands Month is a win-win for the industry,” Fogal said during last week’s webinar. “Retailers, brokers, and manufacturers each have a vital role in making this a success.”

Organizers are leveraging digital channels to extend the campaign’s reach. PLMA provides marketing templates, logos, and promotional graphics to help partners craft cohesive brand stories. Social media content and influencer engagement will target value-conscious shoppers and younger demographics.

Online and mobile promotions are expected to play a bigger role in 2026, reflecting broader shifts in consumer behavior. Retailers plan to integrate campaign messaging across websites, apps, and loyalty programs.

With food prices fluctuating and private labels gaining market share, brands are banking on consumer curiosity. Shoppers continue to show interest in trying store brand items, especially when they offer similar or better quality than national brands at lower prices.

Looking Ahead to PLMA’s Marketplace

The momentum behind Store Brands Month aligns with other major industry events. PLMA will host its “Store Brands Marketplace” trade show in Chicago from Nov. 16-18, 2025.

The event will feature thousands of new and trending private label products. Categories include food and beverages, sustainable packaging, pet products, general merchandise, and wellness items.

Attendees will explore innovative offerings in refrigerated, frozen, and shelf-stable goods, as well as wine, spirits, and international flavors. Organizers expect a strong turnout as retailers seek new products and strategic partnerships.

A Powerful Platform for Private Label Growth

According to industry analysts, store brands now command over 20% of the U.S. grocery market. As inflation drives consumers to reconsider spending, private label continues to outperform in value and consumer satisfaction.

January’s Store Brands Month provides a powerful platform to strengthen those gains. The event could further accelerate private label loyalty in 2026 and beyond with broad industry participation and a focus on value-driven innovation.