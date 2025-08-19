Vallarta Supermarkets’ New Look in Modesto

Following the success of the first Modesto location, Vallarta Supermarkets, one of California’s largest Latino-owned grocery chains, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second Modesto location. The new store will reinforce Vallarta’s mission to provide fresh, authentic, and affordable food to communities across the state. Located at 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto, California 95355, the new location will celebrate with a Grand Opening Ceremony for the community on August 27, 2025, at 7:15 AM.

This newest addition builds on the momentum of Vallarta’s first Modesto location, which opened earlier this year at 3900 Pelandale Ave, and drew overwhelming support from the community. The store alone brought 227 new jobs to the region, marking a significant boost to the local community. Now, with the opening of this second Modesto store, Vallarta continues that commitment, adding 194 more jobs and transforming a 49,800 sf retail space into a vibrant hub of culturally rich, high-quality groceries. Together, both locations have generated a combined total of 421 new jobs in Modesto, solidifying Vallarta’s role as a major economic driver in the Central Valley.

As part of Vallarta Supermarkets’ ongoing commitment to innovation and customer experience, the latest store design blends the vibrant culinary spirit of Mexico City with the relaxed, coastal charm of Puerto Vallarta. Emphasizing transparency, open views into many of the departments invite customers to witness the food-making process, from masa prepared in traditional nixtamal tanks to custom cakes and freshly made ceviche. Warm, colorful, and textured finishes create a modern space rooted in Mexican and Latin food culture, designed for communities to linger, discover traditional ingredients, explore new flavors, and share in the joy of food.

In addition to this new look, the new Modesto store will offer the signature departments Vallarta is known for, including:

Fresh Produce: The freshest produce from local U.S. growers and premium farms worldwide, offering a wide selection of certified organic and ethically farmed options at the best prices. From every necessity, seasonal Latino favorites, exotic fruits from around the world, along with all of the latest and newest items on the market today, we have it all.

The freshest produce from local U.S. growers and premium farms worldwide, offering a wide selection of certified organic and ethically farmed options at the best prices. From every necessity, seasonal Latino favorites, exotic fruits from around the world, along with all of the latest and newest items on the market today, we have it all. Carniceria : The heart of its stores, known as the Home of the Original Carne Asada™, customers can find premium cuts like Ranchera—a thinly sliced flank steak available unseasoned or marinated in Vallarta’s signature spice blend. It has everything needed to bring family and friends together around the grill.

: The heart of its stores, known as the Home of the Original Carne Asada™, customers can find premium cuts like Ranchera—a thinly sliced flank steak available unseasoned or marinated in Vallarta’s signature spice blend. It has everything needed to bring family and friends together around the grill. Pescaderia : The pescaderia features fresh and frozen seafood from around the world, with expert fishmongers available for custom prep as well as an in-house Cevicheria offers 12 varieties of freshly made ceviches and spicy aquachiles, prepared in small batches throughout the day for peak flavor.

: The pescaderia features fresh and frozen seafood from around the world, with expert fishmongers available for custom prep as well as an in-house Cevicheria offers 12 varieties of freshly made ceviches and spicy aquachiles, prepared in small batches throughout the day for peak flavor. Guacamole & Pico de Gallo Station: Made to order using 100% Hass avocados and the freshest ingredients, guests can personalize their guacamole with Pico de Gallo, tailored precisely to their taste.

Made to order using 100% Hass avocados and the freshest ingredients, guests can personalize their guacamole with Pico de Gallo, tailored precisely to their taste. Omari Sushi: Premium, hand-rolled by master sushi chefs, rolls made daily with the finest ingredients at the sushi station. With multiple options to choose from, it’s perfect for a quick lunch, dinner, or snack.

Premium, hand-rolled by master sushi chefs, rolls made daily with the finest ingredients at the sushi station. With multiple options to choose from, it’s perfect for a quick lunch, dinner, or snack. Juice Bar: Bringing vibrant, fresh flavors to customers with its signature aguas frescas, served straight from traditional vitroleros. Available in a variety of flavors—including horchata, strawberry, and jamaica—these refreshing drinks all have an authentic taste. Customers can also enjoy fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, boost their wellness with shots of wheatgrass, turmeric, or ginger root.

Bringing vibrant, fresh flavors to customers with its signature aguas frescas, served straight from traditional vitroleros. Available in a variety of flavors—including horchata, strawberry, and jamaica—these refreshing drinks all have an authentic taste. Customers can also enjoy fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, boost their wellness with shots of wheatgrass, turmeric, or ginger root. La Fruteria: Choosing from the freshest cut fruits and ingredients, customers can order juicy fruit bowls topped with Tajin, Chamoy, lime juice, and salt.

Choosing from the freshest cut fruits and ingredients, customers can order juicy fruit bowls topped with Tajin, Chamoy, lime juice, and salt. Cremería: Brings the essence of a traditional Latin American deli to life, offering a curated selection of the freshest cremas and an array of authentic cheeses. Customers can find favorites like queso fresco, queso frijolero, cotija, queso Oaxaca, and more—perfect for enhancing any dish with rich, authentic flavors.

Brings the essence of a traditional Latin American deli to life, offering a curated selection of the freshest cremas and an array of authentic cheeses. Customers can find favorites like queso fresco, queso frijolero, cotija, queso Oaxaca, and more—perfect for enhancing any dish with rich, authentic flavors. Panaderia: Made fresh daily, Vallarta offers a variety of Latin American baked goods as well as hand-decorated cakes and signature sweets.

Made fresh daily, Vallarta offers a variety of Latin American baked goods as well as hand-decorated cakes and signature sweets. Tortilleria : Customers can buy authentic corn and flour tortillas, made fresh in-house with the highest quality corn, soaked & boiled for 24 hours, ground with volcanic rock and then cooked to perfection.

: Customers can buy authentic corn and flour tortillas, made fresh in-house with the highest quality corn, soaked & boiled for 24 hours, ground with volcanic rock and then cooked to perfection. La Cocina de Vallarta: La Cocina offers the convenience of a ready-made, delicious meal for any time of day. Customers can choose from a variety of traditional favorites from Mexico and Central America for breakfast, lunch, or dinner—a “comforting taste of home” for a quick meal or snack before or after they shop.

La Cocina offers the convenience of a ready-made, delicious meal for any time of day. Customers can choose from a variety of traditional favorites from Mexico and Central America for breakfast, lunch, or dinner—a “comforting taste of home” for a quick meal or snack before or after they shop. Dulcería : Vallarta’s candy section carries a wide array of authentic dulces from Mexico and Central America and has everything needed to make any occasion a celebration – piñatas, goody bags, games, prizes, piggy banks and traditional décor.

: Vallarta’s candy section carries a wide array of authentic dulces from Mexico and Central America and has everything needed to make any occasion a celebration – piñatas, goody bags, games, prizes, piggy banks and traditional décor. El Jardin: For any holiday or occasion, customers can browse a wide selection of perfect arrangements from local growers, ensuring quality, long-lasting flowers. For more permanent options, the florería also offers a huge variety of potted plants.

“The incredible response to our first Modesto store made it clear – this community is full of heart, culture, and energy that aligns with who we are at Vallarta,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s Director of Marketing. “With this second location, we’re not only expanding access to the high-quality, authentic foods our customers love, but we’re also introducing a refreshed in-store experience that reflects the evolving tastes and needs of the Modesto community.”

In support of their commitment to the community and appreciation for the residents, Vallarta Supermarkets will also be donating $7,500 to local charities and schools in the Modesto area and giving away reusable grocery bags filled with groceries to the first 300 customers at their grand opening.

Vallarta Supermarkets is just a few taps away! Get your favorite grocery essentials and La Cocina hot, ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door through all major delivery services, including DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart. From fresh produce to delicious carnitas tacos, enjoy the best of Vallarta anytime, anywhere.