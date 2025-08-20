Stop & Shop Prices Cut for Thousands of Products

Stop & Shop prices are dropping for shoppers across Eastern Massachusetts as the Quincy-headquartered supermarket chain expands its multi-year affordability strategy. Beginning Friday, August 22, 2025, the retailer will roll out reduced prices on thousands of items at all 88 stores in the region.

With this move, Stop & Shop has now implemented lower everyday prices at all 116 Massachusetts locations. The reductions will impact nearly every department, covering both national brands and the company’s own private-label products.

“Massachusetts is our home, and bringing meaningful savings to millions of customers right in our backyard is an important milestone,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Stop & Shop. “This price investment—the largest we’ve executed to date—reflects our focus on delivering value, high-quality products, and service.”

The company’s latest effort underscores its multi-year transformation plan, first announced in May 2024, which combines pricing adjustments, store remodels, and customer experience improvements.

Easy-to-Spot Savings

Shoppers will see yellow tags highlighting the new Stop & Shop prices compared with the old ones. The chain says the goal is to make savings more visible and accessible, especially as consumers face continued cost pressures.

Beyond lower everyday prices, Stop & Shop runs weekly promotions on more than 10,000 items. The offers appear in its weekly circular, which the company redesigned so that featured deals no longer require digital coupons, ensuring more customers can access discounts.

Rewards Program Enhances Value

Stop & Shop also continues to push its GO Rewards loyalty program, which allows customers to earn points for grocery savings, free products, or gas discounts. As an added perk, members can receive a free, full-sized product each month by checking in at the Savings Station Kiosk, no purchase required.

These kiosks are now available in every store, giving customers without smartphones or internet access the ability to activate personalized offers and digital coupons.

Remodeling Strategy Expands

While price cuts remain the centerpiece of its strategy, Stop & Shop has also invested heavily in store remodels. Over the last year, the retailer updated locations in Natick, Framingham, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, and Acton.

The company says the remodels aim to modernize layouts, improve convenience, and highlight fresh offerings. Together with pricing initiatives, the upgrades are designed to create a more customer-focused shopping experience.

Competing on Value

Stop & Shop’s moves come at a time when New England grocery competition continues to intensify. Shoppers have more options than ever, including discount chains and warehouse clubs. Analysts note that focusing on affordability and convenience will be crucial to maintaining customer loyalty.

By lowering Stop & Shop prices across Massachusetts, the chain signals its intent to compete directly on value. Its strategy mirrors industry-wide trends, as supermarket operators work to balance cost pressures with customer expectations.

Stop & Shop is part of Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Dutch retail giant Ahold Delhaize. The company employs more than 50,000 associates and operates over 350 stores across Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey.

The Massachusetts rollout is expected to finish by the end of August. Company executives say the price reductions represent only one part of the broader strategy, with further efforts ahead.

“As we move forward, we remain committed to making groceries more affordable and improving the overall experience in our stores,” Wheeler said.