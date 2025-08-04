How Stop & Shop’s New Brand Campaign Aims to Build Customer Loyalty

Stop & Shop is launching a fresh brand initiative, the Stop & Shop brand campaign, to win back customer loyalty and highlight its evolving value proposition. The campaign, titled “Good Things Are in Store,” introduces a cheerful store associate named Justin who embodies the grocer’s renewed commitment to savings, quality, and convenience.

The campaign is the company’s first major collaboration with independent agency Curiosity, which won Stop & Shop’s business in May 2024. It comes at a critical time for the chain, which operates more than 350 stores across five Northeastern states.

Justin, the Associate, Puts a Face to Savings

At the heart of the Stop & Shop brand campaign is Justin—a fictional employee played by actor Stuart Hicar—who appears in TV spots and digital media singing about deals, counting sale items, and interacting with customers.

“Justin is the embodiment of our promise to help customers get more for their money,” said Karen Mitchell, Stop & Shop’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Rebuilding this customer trust takes time, and we are committed to earning it one trip, one cart, and one conversation at a time.”

Justin’s energetic personality aims to reestablish trust through a familiar face and message: customers matter, and so do their budgets.

Campaign Rolls Out Across Northeast Market

Stop & Shop will broadcast the new campaign throughout Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. The rollout spans several media platforms, including television, connected TV, radio, digital, online video, and paid social media ads.

In-store elements will link directly to the content, offering a seamless connection between ads and the customer shopping experience. Additional touchpoints include the grocer’s owned media, such as Savory magazine and its weekly circular.

The New Brand Campaign Brings a New Voice and Strategy

The Stop & Shop brand campaign supports the company’s broader effort to refresh its long-standing mission to “Feed the Moment.” Executives say the new creative strategy focuses not just on value but on trust—an area that has become increasingly important as inflation pressures consumer spending.

“This campaign is a fresh, authentic way to show how we’re evolving,” Mitchell said. “We’re offering better value, quality products, a broad assortment, and a shopping experience that feels both reliable and welcoming.”

The company says Justin’s persona will remain central as the campaign evolves to emphasize product freshness, variety, and service improvements.

Creative Direction Highlights Humor and Sincerity

Curiosity’s creative team worked to blend sincerity with humor. “Stop & Shop is making a lot of great changes to improve the shopping experience,” said Pam Fraser, creative director at Curiosity. “Creating the character of the overly enthusiastic associate, Justin, allowed us to convey the genuine commitment of the brand in a welcoming way.”

Fraser noted that the team considered many actors for the role but landed on Stuart Hicar after an exhaustive search. “He kept us laughing constantly, on and off camera,” she said. “We look forward to him being the face of the brand for years to come.”

More Than a Century of Neighborhood Service

Founded more than 100 years ago, Stop & Shop remains one of the most recognizable supermarket brands in the Northeast. The supermarket chain is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company.

The company operates more than 350 stores and employs over 50,000 associates throughout five states. Its core mission centers on offering fresh, affordable food backed by strong promotions and everyday low prices. With this latest brand campaign, the grocer seeks to rekindle its bond with longtime shoppers and prove that good things truly are in store.