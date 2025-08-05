SpartanNash’s Food Solutions Expo Draws Thousands

SpartanNash turned up the flavor at its annual two-day Food Solutions Expo, bringing together nearly 2,000 grocery industry leaders to dish out trendspotting, deal-hunting and community-building. Independent retailers, suppliers and SpartanNash Associates swapped insights, shared samples, and snagged hot deals at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids.

SpartanNash showcased curated 2025 Consumer Taste Trends displays, highlighting the top food trends of the year, backed by flavor forecasts and consumer insights. The event also featured supplier and customer award ceremonies and live auctions. The Expo concluded with a donation of leftover product to Feeding America® West Michigan, equivalent to providing approximately 45,000 meals to local families in need.

Independent grocers represent 33% of retail grocery industry sales, equating to $253.6 billion annually and 1.2% of the United States’ gross domestic product, according to the National Grocers Association. SpartanNash serves more than 2,100 retail locations, empowering customers with tools to stay fresh, competitive and community-focused.

Related Article: SpartanNash Plans Major Hispanic Grocery Store Expansion Read article

“Independent grocers are the heart and soul of neighborhood supermarkets, and they bring a distinctive, vital perspective to the industry,” SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam said. “The Food Solutions Expo offers our attendees the opportunity to turn shelf space into success stories. They come for the savings and stay for the strategy. Most importantly, it helps SpartanNash, our customers and our vendors find new ways to partner together, ultimately elevating the grocery shopping experience for consumers.”

Food Solutions Expo Winners

The Company celebrated five exceptional customers and four vendors who have gone above and beyond in the last year to deliver value to independent customers and their communities during the SpartanNash Vision Awards and Impact Awards, respectively.

The 2024-25 SpartanNash Impact Award winners are:

Johnsonville ®

Ferrara Candy Company ®

Sunkist ®

The Campbell’s Company®

The 2024-25 SpartanNash Vision Award winners are:

Discount Drug Mart ® : The Medina, Ohio-based chain with 79 stores earned the We Serve Award by raising more than $400,000 to support charitable initiatives and community programs in 2024, including funds for Hurricane Helene and California wildfire relief efforts.

The Medina, Ohio-based chain with 79 stores earned the by raising more than $400,000 to support charitable initiatives and community programs in 2024, including funds for Hurricane Helene and California wildfire relief efforts. Berens Market: This grocer earned the We Have Fun Award by bringing their Milbank, S.D. community together. Berens Market organized impactful – and fun – events for its hometown last year, holding produce truckload sales in the summer and outdoor frozen food sales in the winter.

This grocer earned the by bringing their Milbank, S.D. community together. Berens Market organized impactful – and fun – events for its hometown last year, holding produce truckload sales in the summer and outdoor frozen food sales in the winter. Harding’s Friendly Markets: With 28 locations across Michigan and Indiana, the retailer earned the We Create Solutions Award by launching a new digital platform in April 2025 in response to evolving guest needs. The team introduced a mobile app, digital coupons, a rewards program and weekly deals that transform the shopping experience and strengthen customer engagement.

With 28 locations across Michigan and Indiana, the retailer earned the by launching a new digital platform in April 2025 in response to evolving guest needs. The team introduced a mobile app, digital coupons, a rewards program and weekly deals that transform the shopping experience and strengthen customer engagement. Neiman’s Family Market: The Michigan-based grocer took home the We Win Award for their impressive sales growth in 2025, with deli, bakery, meat and private label sales all seeing double-digit increases.

The Michigan-based grocer took home the for their impressive sales growth in 2025, with deli, bakery, meat and private label sales all seeing double-digit increases. Northland Foods: Last year, this northern Michigan-based grocer rolled out additional Our Family® and other SpartanNash OwnBrands products at its two locations in northern Michigan, increasing private label sales by nearly 25% and earning them the Delivering the Ingredients for a Better Life Award. The stores are also deeply rooted in their community, sponsoring the Kalkaska Trout Festival annually.

“At SpartanNash, our vision is that we see a day when our customers will say, ‘I can’t live without them,’ and these five independent retailers embody that vision in their stores and in their communities,” Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Amy McClellan said. “Across the country, independent grocers serve as critical food destinations where neighbors can connect, careers can grow, and family meals and traditions can be created. We are honored to serve these grocers, supporting the role they play in nourishing our communities.”