Record Turnout at IFPA Foodservice Conference Shows a Stronger Industry

The 2025 IFPA Foodservice Conference drew more than 2,200 attendees, including over 1,000 qualified buyers, setting new records and reinforcing the event’s status as a cornerstone in the fresh produce supply chain.

Hosted by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), this year’s conference brought together leaders from across the foodservice industry—from K-12 nutrition directors to college and hospital food buyers—for three days of tours, education, networking, and a sold-out expo, said the organization in a press release.

Industry Leaders Focus on Innovation, Collaboration

IFPA CEO Cathy Burns emphasized the growing influence of the foodservice sector on consumer behavior.

“With over 1,000 buyers, new operators, and attendees from colleges and universities, the foodservice community really showed up,” Burns said. “We focused on innovation and connections that will help shape plates across the foodservice supply chain.”

Burns called on the industry to “Fight for Fresh,” urging stakeholders to keep fresh produce central in food offerings—not as a garnish, but as the centerpiece.

Keynote Uncovers Consumer Trends Shaping Menus

The general session featured keynote speaker David Henkes, senior principal at Technomic. He addressed how consumer perceptions are influencing menu decisions across restaurants, institutions, and foodservice venues.

His insights revealed a growing gap between what consumers say they want and what they purchase—an opportunity for operators to reshape offerings with fresh produce in mind.

Targeted Programs for Schools and Chefs Expand Impact

Beyond general sessions, the IFPA Foodservice Conference launched targeted programs that reached new milestones in participation.

Over 100 professionals joined the largest-ever K-12 Foodservice Forum, which featured field tours and brainstorming sessions to help school menu planners better integrate fruits and vegetables into student meals.

The College and University sector also saw a record turnout. According to Lauren M. Scott, president of The Foundation for Fresh Produce, this engagement is critical to building long-term habits among young consumers.

“Increasing fruit and vegetable consumption is a global health priority,” Scott said. “It’s a complex challenge that demands collaboration across every segment, particularly in schools and universities where lifelong habits are formed.”

Sold-Out Expo Highlights Fresh Innovation

Friday’s expo floor hosted over 220 exhibitors and welcomed more than 1,000 buyers. The IFPA Foodservice Conference expo featured the Fresh Ideas Showcase, where companies displayed new products and recipes with fresh produce at the core.

Each year, IFPA recognizes standout exhibitors. This year’s winners were:

Best in Show: J. Marchini Farms – Joe’s Premium

J. Marchini Farms – Joe’s Premium Runner-Up: Melissa’s

Melissa’s Best Product Promotion: Coosemans LA Shipping / Essential Mixology

Coosemans LA Shipping / Essential Mixology Chef’s Choice: Rijk Zwaan – compressed yellow watermelon

“These awards reflect the innovation and creativity that fuel our industry,” Burns said.

Looking Ahead to 2026

The IFPA Foodservice Conference will return to Monterey in 2026. All 2025 attendees will be notified once registration and exhibitor applications open.

The event’s continued growth underscores its importance in uniting the fresh produce and foodservice communities to influence what millions of Americans eat daily.

IFPA Foodservice Conference stands as a driving force behind efforts to increase fruit and vegetable consumption through strategic collaboration, culinary innovation, and a shared commitment to public health.