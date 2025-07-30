North American Produce Trade Urges Solution to Tariffs

Leaders in the North American produce trade are urgently calling on the United States, Mexico, and Canada to resolve ongoing tariff disputes that threaten the stability of fresh produce supplies across the continent.

The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) and the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), along with more than a dozen industry groups, sent a joint letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. They emphasized the critical importance of the North American produce trade to the region’s food security and economic health.

Tariffs Disrupt North American Produce Trade

“The North American produce trade is one of the most integrated supply chains in the world,” said IFPA CEO Cathy Burns. “Tariffs disrupt this vital trade, driving up costs, limiting availability, and hurting businesses across the continent.”

Ron Lemaire, president of CPMA, added, “Canada’s produce industry relies heavily on the North American produce trade. Any disruptions directly affect growers, retailers, and consumers. We urge leaders to restore stable trade conditions immediately.”

Billions in Cross-Border Produce Trade at Risk

Trade data from 2024 underscores the scale and mutual benefit of produce trade among the three nations:

Canada imported nearly $5.5 billion in fresh produce from the U.S. and $3 billion from Mexico in 2024.

Canada exported over $4.5 billion in fresh produce to the U.S.

The U.S. imported more than 24 billion pounds of fresh produce from Mexico—valued at $19.6 billion—and exported $1.7 billion to Mexico.

These figures, the groups argue, show how critical trade stability is for the economic health of the produce sector and continental food security.

Industry Warns of Immediate Harm

The produce groups acknowledge that nations have the right to respond to unfair trade practices. Still, they stress that retaliatory tariffs on fresh fruits and vegetables cause rapid and disproportionate harm to a fragile, time-sensitive supply chain.

“Our industry is built on high-volume, fast-turnover goods,” the letter said. “Tariffs lead to increased costs, reduced competitiveness, spoilage, and supply gaps—all while threatening the viability of small and medium-sized farms.”

Margins across the produce supply chain typically range from just 4% to 10%. Groups warn that even modest tariffs can tip operations into the red, limit consumer options, and delay investments in infrastructure and sustainability.

Industry Calls for Fair and Predictable Trade

Rather than escalation, the groups are calling for a trilateral agreement that brings predictability and transparency to North American produce trade.

“Free and fair trade in the North American produce trade benefits consumers and economies alike,” Burns and Lemaire said. “We stand ready to work with governments to secure a stable market that supports growers, retailers, and consumers.”

Both IFPA and CPMA said they remain committed to supporting government efforts to resolve disputes and will continue offering technical assistance to all three administrations as they negotiate.

“We stand ready to help craft a durable solution that delivers year-round fresh food to consumers and strengthens our agricultural economies,” said Burns and Lemaire in their joint statement.