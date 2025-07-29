Mars to Invest $2 Billion in US Manufacturing by 2026

Mars, a global leader and maker of more than 40 beloved snacking, food and pet brands in the United States, including Royal Canin®, M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, Ben’s Original™, PEDIGREE ®, and SHEBA®, is announcing plans to grow its U.S.-based manufacturing by investing an estimated $2 billion into its operations across the country by the end of 2026. This multi-billion-dollar investment builds on the ongoing Mars commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing, where 94% of Mars products sold in the U.S. are produced locally in the U.S. In the last five years, the company invested over $6 billion into U.S. manufacturing.

“This investment is about building a stronger, more resilient business in the U.S. – one that can grow with our consumers, deliver for our partners, and create lasting economic impact in the communities where we operate,” said Claus Aagaard, CFO of Mars, Incorporated. “The U.S. is our biggest and most important market, and a key engine of growth for the long term – not only through our legacy manufacturing footprint but also through the expansion of strategic acquisitions like Nature’s Bakery, which is already scaling quickly. That’s why we’ve committed $6 billion to U.S. manufacturing in the last five years, with another $2 billion planned by the end of next year.”

Facility for Nature’s Bakery

The $2 billion dollar investment is supporting a new, $240 million facility for Nature’s Bakery in Salt Lake City, Utah, opening tomorrow. The 339,000+ square-foot Nature’s Bakery site will create more than 230 new jobs in the region and expand the brand’s capacity, with the ability to produce nearly one billion bars each year.

Dry pet food factory

Earlier this year Mars opened a $450 million Royal Canin® dry pet food facility in Lewisburg, Ohio – the brand’s largest dry pet food factory globally – creating up to 270 new jobs in the area.

As a privately-held, family-owned business that has been headquartered and operated in the U.S. for more than a century, Mars has long taken a generational approach guided by its purpose – the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Mars has a presence in the U.S. across 49 states, employs over 70,000 Associates and operates 38 factories in addition to veterinary clinics, labs and 16 global and regional offices. In the last 5 years, Mars has added over 9,000 U.S.-based Associates.