Online Grocery Boom: Less Friction Means More Loyalty

As online grocery shopping continues to gain traction, U.S. consumers are sending a clear message to grocers: make it easier, smarter, and more connected. A new national survey from VTEX, composable commerce platform provider, finds that 71% of consumers have shopped online for groceries, with 50% purchasing groceries online at least once a month, but many shoppers are holding back from deeper digital engagement due to persistent friction in the experience.

The findings reveal powerful insights for grocers looking to scale ecommerce: shoppers overwhelmingly prefer to buy directly from a grocer’s owned digital channels (52%), expect loyalty programs to be accessible via mobile apps (45%), and want personalization that reflects their household needs (65%). Yet fees, poor visibility, and lack of control over fresh product selection remain top deterrents.

“The modern grocery shopper expects the same ease, clarity, and control online that they’ve always experienced in-store,” said Daniela Jurado, EVP of North America at VTEX. “The challenge, and opportunity, for grocers is to eliminate friction without adding operational complexity. That’s exactly what unified commerce makes possible.”

Key findings include:

Consumers trust grocers’ digital channels over third parties: 52% shop via grocers’ own apps or websites, compared to just 27% using national delivery apps.

52% shop via grocers’ own apps or websites, compared to just 27% using national delivery apps. Shoppers are already digital, just not fully converted: 69% of respondents shop online for groceries at least occasionally, and 30% do up to a quarter of all grocery shopping online.

69% of respondents shop online for groceries at least occasionally, and 30% do up to a quarter of all grocery shopping online. Price and fees remain major deterrents: 54% cite service fees as a major deterrent, and 49% are discouraged by unexpected costs at checkout.

54% cite service fees as a major deterrent, and 49% are discouraged by unexpected costs at checkout. Loyalty lives online: 79% of shoppers use loyalty or rewards programs, and nearly half prefer digital versions.

79% of shoppers use loyalty or rewards programs, and nearly half prefer digital versions. Personalization is expected: 65% are interested in personalized online grocery experiences based on their needs or history.

What it means for Grocers

Today’s grocery shopper expects a digital experience that matches the clarity and trust they’ve long associated with physical stores. From branded content to personalized product recommendations and seamless loyalty integration, shoppers want their digital carts to feel like their neighborhood store.

Retailers like H Mart, which migrated to VTEX’s commerce platform to unify operations across product categories and fulfillment locations, are showing what’s possible when grocers take control of the customer experience.

“Grocers can’t afford to treat ecommerce as an add-on,” added Jurado. “When consumers prefer your website over third-party marketplace apps and want a more personalized journey, that’s your opportunity to own the experience. Unified commerce is how you deliver it at scale, and without complexity.”

Survey Methodology

This survey was commissioned by VTEX and conducted by Dynata in July 2025. It gathered responses from 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18+ to evaluate attitudes, behaviors, and friction points related to online grocery shopping.