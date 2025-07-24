IFPA: Healthy America Needs Fruits & Veggies

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) launched a bold new campaign spotlighting fruits and vegetables as nature’s original prescription for better health, lower healthcare costs and longer lives. With headlines like “Before there were pharmacies, there were farms” and “Before there were co-pays, there were carrots,” the campaign delivers a direct message to U.S. policymakers: you can’t make America healthy again without fruits and vegetables.

“For too long, fruits and vegetables have been the quiet, essential workhorses of public health,” said IFPA CEO Cathy Burns. “This campaign reminds us of a truth we’ve always known: nutrition is the foundation of prevention, and produce is an undeniable cornerstone to any wellness plan. It’s not about replacing technology, medications or wearables; it’s about ensuring that real, whole food is recognized as the foundation on which to build a healthier nation.”

The “Fresh Produce for a Healthier America” campaign, running across D.C.-focused digital outlets, directly appeals to those shaping healthcare policy to remind them that produce is a proven, essential ally in the fight against chronic disease.

It also highlights IFPA’s policy recommendations submitted to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission, which include proven, actionable steps that support greater access to fresh produce and demonstrate measurable benefits for public health and healthcare savings. Among these recommendations, IFPA strongly advocates embedding produce prescriptions as a covered benefit within federal healthcare programs and expanding the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program so all students can develop healthy eating habits early. IFPA also urged the commission to support fruit and vegetable production by ensuring access to safe crop protection tools and incentivizing regenerative agriculture practices that strengthen long-term food security.

“Fruits and vegetables come with centuries of science, lived experience, and demonstrated benefits,” Burns added. “This is a call to action to invest in the farmers, programs, and policies that make fresh produce accessible and affordable for every American—because you can’t make America healthy again without fruits and vegetables.”

As the national conversation around chronic disease and healthy living continues, IFPA’s campaign urges policymakers to remember the most fundamental, effective health solution: real food as a partner to every wellness strategy.