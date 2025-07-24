Heritage Grocers Group CEO Suzy Monford Steps Down

Heritage Grocers Group announced the resignation of Suzy Monford from her dual role as Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, less than a year after she took the reins of the fast-growing Hispanic grocery chain.

Monford, who joined the company in November 2024, stepped down this week to pursue other professional opportunities, the company said in a press release. Her departure triggers a significant leadership shakeup at the nation’s largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer.

To ensure continuity, the board of directors has named grocery industry veteran David Hirz as chairman and established an interim Office of the CEO composed of four senior executives.

Leadership Transition Signals Strategic Shift

Monford’s departure comes during a period of rapid expansion and operational transformation for Heritage Grocers Group, which operates 115 stores across six states under banners including Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market, and Los Altos Ranch Market.

Before leading Heritage, Monford was CEO of Food Sport International, where she advised global food retailers on financial strategy and value creation. While at Heritage, she focused on streamlining operations and improving brand alignment across its regional chains.

The company did not disclose the reason for her departure, only noting that she had chosen to leave to explore other opportunities.

David Hirz Appointed Board Chairman

As part of the transition, the board named David Hirz as its new chairman. Hirz brings more than 40 years of experience in the grocery industry, having held top executive roles at Food 4 Less, Ralphs, and, most recently, as CEO of Smart & Final.

Hirz joined the Heritage Grocers Group board last year and has since become closely familiar with the company’s strategic priorities and customer base.

“Heritage has a unique ability to serve communities with authenticity—and we’re committed to carrying that forward,” Hirz said. “The board thanks Suzy for her contributions and leadership. I look forward to supporting the exceptional team in place as we begin the search for a new CEO.”

Office of the CEO to Guide Operations

In the absence of a permanent chief executive, an interim Office of the CEO will lead day-to-day operations. The team includes:

Prabash Coswatte , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Leticia Espinoza , Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel

, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel Matthew Holt , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Frank Ingraffia, Chief Transformation Officer and CEO of Tony’s Fresh Market

This executive group will steer the company’s ongoing initiatives and ensure business continuity during the leadership search.

Heritage Grocers Group Begins CEO Search

The board has launched a comprehensive national search for the next CEO, supported by a top executive search firm. The board seeks a leader who will drive long-term growth while staying rooted in the company’s core values: affordability, authenticity, and community service.

Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group has positioned itself as the go-to grocer for Hispanic and multicultural communities. Its store banners are known for offering culturally relevant foods, fresh produce, and competitively priced household staples.

Focus on Stability and Growth

Despite the leadership change, the company says its mission remains unchanged.

“The strength of Heritage Grocers Group lies in our people, our customers, and the deep trust our communities place in us,” Hirz said. “We’re committed to strengthening that bond while finding the right leader to take us into our next phase.”

The leadership transition comes amid increased competition and consolidation in the grocery industry, particularly among retailers targeting multicultural consumer segments.

With experienced leadership in place and a strategic search underway, Heritage aims to continue building on its momentum and expanding its reach in key markets.