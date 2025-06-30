The 2025 IFPA Global Show: Keynote Speakers Revealed!

Get ready to be inspired! The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Global Produce & Floral Show, happening October 16-18, 2025, in Anaheim, CA, is set to fuel your growth with next-gen tech, bold ideas, and game-changing connections. Be ready to learn who will be a keynote speaker, from bold business leaders to barrier-breaking adventurers.

To make the most of The Global Produce and Floral Show, an All-Access Pass is your key. This premium package offers exclusive networking opportunities, top industry insights, and access to all signature events. From the State of the Industry to the Women’s Fresh Perspectives Breakfast and the Welcome Reception, this pass ensures you’re front and center for the insights and connections that will shape the future of produce and floral.

Meet The 2025 IFPA Global Keynote Speakers

Thursday, October 16

Cathy Burns , CEO of the International Fresh Produce Association, kicks off the show at 8:45 AM . She’ll share the IFPA’s insights on key trends, challenges, and opportunities, outlining what they mean for association members and the global produce and floral community.

, CEO of the International Fresh Produce Association, kicks off the show at . She’ll share the IFPA’s insights on key trends, challenges, and opportunities, outlining what they mean for association members and the global produce and floral community. From 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM, prepare to be inspired by Sarah Robb O’Hagan, Executive, Entrepreneur, Author, and Founder of Extreme Living. Her keynote, “Leading Through Turbulence,” will offer bold insights on embracing headwinds to sharpen performance and seizing tailwinds to accelerate success. She’ll challenge us to reshape our competitive landscape. Following her address, a panel of industry leaders will discuss how to apply O’Hagan’s high-performance principles to today’s most pressing challenges, from supply chain disruptions to evolving consumer behaviors. You’ll walk away with real-world strategies and a fresh perspective to help your business thrive with resilience, agility, and innovation.

Friday, October 17

At 8:35 AM, hear from Erik Weihenmayer, who has summited Mt. Everest and kayaked the Grand Canyon. He’ll share powerful lessons on living a “No Barriers Life.” Through stories of extreme challenge and triumph, Erik will explore how individuals and teams can turn adversity into advantage, build strong support systems, and reach seemingly impossible goals. Discover the mindset needed to shatter barriers, embrace innovation, and lead with purpose.

Saturday, October 18