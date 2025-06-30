Heritage Reopens El Rancho Supermercado in Dallas, TX

Heritage Grocers Group, the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, is excited to announce that its Texas-based banner, El Rancho Supermercado (El Rancho) will celebrate a grand reopening for its store located at 1515 S. Buckner in Dallas, TX on Wed. July 2, 2025.

El Rancho has completed significant interior and exterior renovations to enhance and elevate the banner’s flagship store. Customers will be welcomed by a modernized Fresh Mercado, anchored by a vibrant Produce Department, an expanded Tortillería and updated Cocina. New store interiors, improved lighting, updated signage, and an enhanced layout come together to deliver a dynamic, convenient, and enjoyable shopping experience for the community.

The renovated Dallas – Buckner location features expanded product assortments and enhanced offerings tailored to the tastes and preferences of the local Hispanic community, including the Mexican, Venezuelan, Colombian and Cuban communities it serves.

Related Article: Heritage Grocers Reopens Tony’s in Joliet, IL Read article

El Rancho Supermercado in Dallas, TX Highlights include:

An exceptional Carnicería staffed with expert carniceros dedicated to providing friendly service and delivering the highest quality, premium meats.

An authentic Mexican Cocina featuring El Rancho’s scratch carnitas, tamales, taquería classics and affordable Daily Deal options, along with in-store dining.

A new sushi station offering a wide selection of fresh sushi, hand rolls, and more.

A Tortillería featuring authentic corn tortillas in addition to flour tortillas made from scratch.

A Panadería filled with specialty pastries, desserts, cakes, specialty items, and perfected pan dulce all baked fresh daily.

A colorful Produce Department featuring farm-fresh produce and house-made aguas frescas.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our community to their newly renovated El Rancho neighborhood store,” said Suzy Monford, Chief Executive Officer at Heritage Grocers Group. “This renovation reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional shopping experience that celebrates culture, quality, and authenticity. From our perfected pan dulce recipe and scratch carnitas to updated signage and refreshed layout, every detail was designed to celebrate the families and foods of our diverse community.”

In celebration of the store’s grand reopening, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 7:00 a.m. on Wed., July 2, 2025. Festivities will include remarks from local dignitaries and elected officials in addition to live mariachis.

To further demonstrate its commitment to the local community, Manos y Corazones Unidos, the philanthropic arm of El Rancho Supermercado, will donate over $46,000 to local nonprofit organizations including Pleasant Grove Food Bank, Dallas Independent School District and Olive Crest.

Immediately following the ribbon cutting ceremony a parking lot event featuring live mariachis, festive folklorico dancers, product giveaways and samplings will also take place. The first 300 customers will receive a $20 El Rancho Supermercado gift card, and a FREE reusable El Rancho tote, while supplies last.

The store will continue to operate daily from 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.