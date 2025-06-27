Walmart’s First Beef Facility Opens in Kansas

Walmart announced the grand opening of its first-ever owned and operated case-ready beef facility in Olathe, Kansas. This milestone reinforces Walmart’s commitment to building a more resilient, transparent and efficient supply chain for Angus beef — helping Walmart provide quality beef options that meet demand and bring tremendous value to customers across the Midwest.

“The opening of our new facility in Olathe, Kansas, is centered on delivering more of what our customers want — affordable food and quality they can trust,” said John Laney, executive vice president, Food, Walmart U.S. “This is the first case-ready facility fully owned and operated by Walmart, and that milestone ensures we’re able to bring more consistency, more transparency and more value to our customers.”

In 2022, Walmart made an equity investment in Sustainable Beef LLC in North Platte, Nebraska, as part of its continued efforts in creating an end-to-end supply chain for Angus beef. Sustainable Beef’s majority ownership is local and producer-centric, with cattle sourced from no more than a 250-mile radius to the plant in a region that has exceptionally high-quality cattle. Now, the newly opened, 300,000+ square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will package and distribute Angus cuts sourced directly from Sustainable Beef LLC to stores across the Midwest, bringing even greater transparency to customers seeking quality beef options at Walmart stores in the region.

“Kansas has long been at the forefront of the agriculture industry, and Walmart’s investment in Olathe is further driving our success,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “Through food production and supply chain innovations, we are proud to partner with Walmart to transform how we feed communities across our state and the region.”

The new facility will fulfill demand for quality beef in the region and is creating over 600 Walmart jobs for Olathe and the surrounding community, delivering a positive and long-lasting impact to the region. The facility will process fresh beef into case-ready cuts, packaging them for retail. It will then ship these directly to Walmart distribution centers, which will serve stores in the Midwest. The facility is also expected to generate increased business for suppliers and service providers, further amplifying its effect on the community.

“Walmart’s decision to open its new case-ready facility in Olathe isn’t just a business investment — it’s a vote of confidence in our community and our workforce,” said Olathe Mayor John Bacon. “With over 600 new jobs being created, this facility will fuel local economic growth and reinforce Olathe’s position as a regional agricultural leader. We’re proud to work with Walmart and build more economic opportunity for our residents.”

New Beef Plant Opens, Local Grants Awarded

Duringthe grand opening celebration, Walmart awarded grants to the following local organizations:

Kansas Special Olympics – $35,000

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City – $20,000

Friends In Service of Heroes – $30,000

Mayor Bacon’s Book Club – $5,000

In FY24, Walmart stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation donated $9.6 million to local Kansas charities.

The opening of the new Olathe facility is a pivotal step in Walmart’s strategy to build an end-to-end supply chain for Angus beef. With more customers seeking greater transparency about where their food comes from, this investment demonstrates Walmart’s commitment to delivering traceable, high-quality products while strengthening supply chain resiliency and control.

These efforts also support Walmart’s commitment to U.S. Manufacturing and pledge to invest $350 billion in U.S.-made products by 2031.