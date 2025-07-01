Americas Food & Bev Show 2025: Opportunities in Miami

Miami is once again getting ready to be the epicenter of the continent’s food and beverage trade show with the 2025 edition of the Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference, happening September 10-12.

Organized by the World Trade Center Miami, this event has become a key platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to connect with crucial buyers and explore the dynamics of a globalized market.

Expectations are high for this year, with 12,000 buyers, nearly 1,000 stands, and at least 25 countries anticipated in the pavilions of the Miami Beach Convention Center. This significant growth, shown by the expansion from two to three pavilions compared to last year, highlights the event’s increasing importance.

“A large part of the conference agenda focuses on helping exhibitors export and import their products. We have sessions on FDA and USDA requirements, but also sessions with distributors,” explains Alice Ancona, Chief Operating Officer of the World Trade Center Miami.

The sessions cover everything from regulatory requirements to logistics for getting products into the United States and strategies for exporting outside the country. Plus, they offer reverse sessions and market trend analyses across various sectors.

Strategic Connections and Results

The World Trade Center Miami’s vision for the Americas Food and Beverage Show goes beyond just being a trade fair. The event’s organizers emphasize that the main goal is to generate tangible results for exhibitors. This means facilitating contact with distributors, importers, and other key players who can boost their businesses.

Stories of filled containers and successful exports after the fair are a source of pride and demonstrate the event’s real impact on the growth of participating companies.

A distinctive aspect of the trade fair is its focus on SMBs, highlights Ivan Barrios, President and CEO of the World Trade Center Miami. Unlike other events that prioritize large corporations, the Americas Food and Beverage Show provides a platform for smaller businesses to showcase their products and forge valuable connections.

Related Article: Spain: 2025 Americas Food & Beverage Show Country of Honor Read article

Hispanic Market

Additionally, recognizing the importance of the Hispanic American market, efforts are made to ensure the event is bilingual, offering conferences and educational cycles in Spanish. This inclusive approach resonates especially in a market like the United States, where the purchasing power and influence of the Latino community are increasingly significant.

The Americas Food and Beverage Show experience goes beyond the days of the fair. Tours of Hispanic supermarkets in Miami are organized so international exhibitors can observe product placement strategies and the dynamics of the local market.