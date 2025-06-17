Spain: 2025 Americas Food & Beverage Show Country of Honor

The World Trade Center Miami is proud to announce that Spain has been named the 2025 Country of Honor at the Americas Food & Beverage Show, taking place September 10–12, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Spain’s prominent participation includes 54 exhibition stands, making it one of the largest international delegations at this year’s event. The Americas Food & Beverage Show is organized by the World Trade Center Miami.

The Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce has played a pivotal role in organizing Spain’s

pavilion and showcasing the country’s commitment to global food and beverage trade.

Spain’s designation as Country of Honor reflects its longstanding support of the Show,

its globally recognized food industry, and its expanding commercial relationships

throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Ivan Barrios, President & CEO of the World Trade Center Miami, highlighted the

strength of the partnership: “We are honored to recognize Spain as the 2025 Country of Honor. Spain has been an integral part of the Show, and our partnership with the Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce has helped bring some of the country’s most innovative and high-quality food and beverage producers to the forefront of international trade. This distinction celebrates Spain’s leadership, dedication, and continued investment in the Americas market.”

Juan Carlos Pereira, Executive Director of the Spain-United States Chamber of

Commerce, reflected on the growing impact of the show and the value of continued

collaboration: “Being part of the Americas Food & Beverage Show 2025 was a strategic move for the Spain-US Chamber and its companies. This tradeshow offers an exceptional B2B platform for our producers and exporters to showcase their products not only to US buyers but also importers and distributors from the Caribbean and Central America, which is an interesting market to consider. In 2019 with the support of Jordi Boada, leading a group of companies from Andalusia, we hosted 24 Spanish companies, this year, we’re proud to present around 60 companies, marking our fifth consecutive year as the organizers of the Spain Pavilion. Each year, our presence grows stronger — and so does the reputation of this show.

“We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of the World Trade Center Miami

since day one. Their collaboration has been essential to making this ongoing

participation a reality. We’ve had a front-row seat to the exponential growth of this

tradeshow, and we truly believe it’s becoming a key business event across the

hemisphere. We also value the World Trade Center’s broader commitment to

international trade — a mission we proudly share and support.”

The Americas Food & Beverage Show is the premier B2B trade event connecting

global suppliers and buyers across the Western Hemisphere. Open exclusively to

industry professionals, the Show attracts retailers, food service providers, importers,

distributors, and wholesalers searching for new and innovative products to elevate their

offerings. To learn more and register, visit: www.americasfoodandbeverage.com

About the World Trade Center Miami

Founded in 1991, the World Trade Center Miami (WTCM) is a non-profit organization and member of the World Trade Centers Association. WTCM is dedicated to promoting international trade and economic development in Florida and the Americas by providing trade-related services, organizing leading trade shows and missions, and connecting

businesses to global markets. Through its initiatives, WTCM plays a vital role in

strengthening Miami’s position as a hub for global commerce.

About the Spain-United States Chamber of Commerce

The Spain-US Chamber of Commerce in Miami is a private non-profit organization that

promotes businesses and international relations between Spain and the US. Is officially

recognized by the Government of both countries and it helps its members to achieve

their goals, facilitating the entry and development of their business in the American

market and offering international trade, consulting and marketing services. Currently

has more than 550 members, serving as a link between Spain, the United States and

Latin America through its numerous activities.