Presidente Supermarkets Expands in Hialeah, Florida

Presidente Supermarkets, one of the largest Hispanic-owned grocery chains in the United States, celebrated the grand opening of a new store in Hialeah, its fourth location in this South Florida city.

Local elected officials, including Miami-Dade County Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez, City of Hialeah Mayor Jacqueline Garcia-Roves, City of Hialeah Councilmember Jesus Tundidor, City of Hialeah Fire Department Captain Javier Hernández, and Senior Advisor for Economic Opportunity to Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, Manny Cid, attended the grand opening event on June 4, 2025.

“The City of Hialeah has always felt like home to us, and we are honored to invest in a city where we have proudly served our customers for several years,” said Presidente Supermarkets owner and founder, Omar Rodriguez. “We are grateful to the City of Hialeah for always welcoming us with open arms and granting us the opportunity to grow in this community.”

The new 26,000-square-foot store, at 3750 W 18th Ave, features a cafeteria and employs approximately 80 people. With this new store, Presidente Supermarkets continues to solidify its role as a trusted community partner, committed to supporting local families and fostering connections within South Florida’s vibrant Latin community.

This strategic expansion aligns with Presidente’s ongoing commitment to provide diverse Florida communities with high-quality products at competitive prices.

Of its 44 stores in Florida, the family-owned supermarket chain has 22 stores in Miami-Dade County, three in Broward County, 10 in Palm Beach County, and seven in the Orlando area. They plan to open two additional stores in Miami-Dade County by the end of 2025.

About Presidente Supermarkets

A Cuban American family started Presidente Supermarkets over 30 years ago, and now privately owns and runs the Miami-based business. The life experience of their immigrant founders provides a special understanding of the everyday customer and how to fashion their inventory to their satisfaction.