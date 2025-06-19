New Survey: Hispanics Shape Grilling Future

As summer approaches, the scent of sizzling food fills the air, and a new survey from Acosta Group confirms what many already know: July 4th is the #1 holiday for grilling. But beyond the classic burgers and hot dogs, interesting trends are emerging, especially among Hispanic shoppers, revealing grilling to be a vibrant lifestyle centered on health, flavor, and social connection.

An Acosta Group conducted a survey in May 2025, gathered insights from 962 U.S. grill owners. It found that four out of five households grill regularly, cementing grilling as a deeply ingrained part of American life.

Hispanic households, in particular, are embracing this activity with gusto. A striking 45% of Hispanics are grilling more compared to last year. The social aspect of start a fire outside to cook strongly appeals to them, with 81% drawn to these communal gatherings. Furthermore, 80% of Hispanic grillers enjoy trying new recipes, showcasing a keen interest in culinary exploration. Health benefits also play a significant role, as 65% of Hispanics grill for health reasons, and a remarkable 66% would do it every meal if they could.

“Grilling continues to evolve and extends well beyond the summer holiday season,” noted Kathy Risch, SVP Shopper Insights and Thought Leadership, Acosta Group. “Shoppers are looking for bold flavors and new menu items to grill, and they’re finding inspiration on their social and digital channels. Value is key and savvy retailers will lean into promotions, cross-category merchandising, and digital content to meet demand,” she added.

Beyond the Basics: Experimentation and Value Drive Grilling Habits

Affordability remains a key concern for many grillers, with 88% noticing higher protein prices. This sensitivity to price means one in three grillers only buy grilling items on sale, and a significant 91% of grilling enthusiasts stock up when deals are available.

While traditional favorites like hamburgers, hot dogs, steak, and chicken remain staples, grillers are venturing “beyond burgers”. They’re experimenting with ribs, vegetables, kabobs, and even desserts. The willingness to try new foods on the grill is high, with more than four out of five grillers, and 90% of households with children, open to new culinary adventures. When it comes to seafood, salmon leads as the most popular fish overall, but 60% of Hispanics also prepare tuna.

The survey also highlighted a growing trend of turning on the fire outdoors for health, taste, and socializing, with one in four grillers doing so more often, including 57% of Gen Z.

Digital platforms are proving to be crucial for recipe discovery. More than half of grillers turn to the internet or friends for inspiration. Among Hispanic grillers, 51% find recipes on social media, while 37% use brand websites.

The “grill master” often resides with the primary shopper in the household, accounting for 68% of households. This figure rises to 81% for Gen Z. Most self-identified grill masters rate their skill as intermediate or advanced.

Flavor experimentation is a hallmark of today’s grilling scene, with 99% of grillers using sauces or seasonings. Two-thirds do it specifically for the unique flavor. Grillers are infusing their meals with international flair, drawing inspiration from Asian to Latin influences through ethnic sauces and herbs. Shoppers are eager to explore new flavors and foods on the grill, including different cuts of meats, seafood, fruits, and desserts. As one Gen X griller shared, “I want to try pineapple more and I want to try to make tarts”. A Millennial “griller” expressed a desire to “venture into making pizzas, cooking desserts, and also trying Spanish style foods with the soft taco shells being grilled”.