Stater Bros. Highland Supermarket Brings Fresh Food to New Location

Stater Bros. is opening a brand-new Highland supermarket on June 25, anchoring the newly developed Greenspot Crossings shopping center at 27920 Greenspot Road. The 46,000-square-foot store replaces an older Highland location that had served local families for more than 45 years.

The new Stater Bros. Highland supermarket nearly doubles the size of the previous location and features full-service departments for meat, seafood, deli, and bakery products. Shoppers will also find popular fresh food stations, including sushi and freshly cut fruit.

“Growing communities need places where their residents can get fresh and affordable groceries, and Stater Bros. is proud to answer the call,” said Pete Van Helden, CEO of Stater Bros. “I’m excited to have our neighbors in the community come for a visit, try all the delicious items we have to offer, and get a taste of our friendly and personal customer service.”

Convenience and Fresh Choices

Located just off the 210 Freeway at the 5th Street/Greenspot Road exit, the new store prioritizes shopper convenience from the parking lot to checkout. Customers with tight schedules will appreciate ready-to-cook meats, pre-seasoned vegetables, stuffed mushrooms, and steam-ready seafood—all prepared in-house.

The Stater Bros. Highland supermarket also offers an upgraded culinary experience. In addition to a burrito bar, guests can enjoy the store’s signature fried chicken, a variety of cheesy breads, and seasonal boba drinks.

Related Article: The Time Has Come for The “Human Experience” Read the Article

Meat Department Anchors Food Offering

Known for its meat selection, Stater Bros. lives up to its reputation at the new Highland store. The meat department offers U.S.D.A. Choice and Certified Angus Beef, dry-aged beef cuts, marinated chicken, and Hispanic sausage varieties.

“Our customers have always counted on us for quality meats, and now they’ll find even more variety,” said a store representative.

Grand Opening and Week-Long Celebration

The grand opening celebration begins Wednesday, June 25, at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Citrus Valley High School Band will perform live music.

The grocery chain plans to host a week-long celebration, featuring vendor appearances, sampling events, and grocery giveaways for early visitors.

Stater Bros. Charities Donates $30,000 to Local Groups

Underscoring its dedication to community service, Stater Bros. Charities will donate a total of $30,000 to six Highland-area organizations. Recipients include:

Highland District Council on Aging, Inc.

Highland Head Start

Citrus Valley High School ASB

Loma Linda University Pediatric Clinic

American Legion Post 421

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Council

The donations reflect the company’s mission to give back to the neighborhoods it serves.

Company Presence in Southern California

With nearly 170 locations and 18,000 employees, Stater Bros. continues to be a strong presence in Southern California grocery retail. The Highland store highlights the company’s strategy of modernizing older locations while expanding services and community outreach.

“This store is a great example of how we invest in our neighborhoods,” said Van Helden. “We’re proud to be part of Highland’s future.”

The new Stater Bros. Highland supermarket will be open for business and ready to serve families with fresh products and reliable service immediately after the grand opening.