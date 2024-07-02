It’s on fire! State of the Barbecue Industry

July is National Grilling Month, but this outdoor cooking gadget is gaining fans beyond those who only have a barbecue in summer or on special occasions.

The Saturday before Memorial Day has earned the name “Back to Barbecue Day” because it’s one of the busiest days to buy a grill and officially marks the beginning of the smell of charcoal or grilled meat in the air.

Read on to learn more about dates and foods and how much fame this extension of cooking adds up to, according to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association and National Fire Protection Association.

Coal and gas. 64% of U.S. households own at least one outdoor BBQ, grill, or smoker, while 61% have a gas grill.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In recent years, 12% have been grilled for brunch and 7% for breakfast.

Popular dates. Turning on the grill goes hand in hand with high temperatures. People like to cook outdoors on:

4th of July (54%)

Memorial Day (44%)

Father’s Day (34%)

Labor Day (47%)

More and more. Fall and winter holidays are also an excuse to grill something.

Thanksgiving (20%)

Christmas or Hanukkah (11%)

New Year’s Day (14%)

Super Bowl (30%)

Valentine’s Day (14%)

Reasons, rather than seasonings. These are the top reasons people cook away from the kitchen:

57% for the flavor

40% for lifestyle

33% for entertainment

29% for convenience

23% for hobby

Note: The State of the Industry, prepared by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, results from an online survey conducted by Rockbridge Associates Inc. in September 2021.

What’s trending on the grill in each state?

What is grilled in each state is as diverse as the 50 states that comprise the United States.

There are those who prepare the traditional, such as beef, chicken, and corn, and those who seek to inject a sweet or green touch into their grilled meals.

The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), consulted Google Trends to find out what is most searched by state for “how to grill __“.

As a fun fact, it highlights that landlocked states search for ways to prepare seafood. In Texas, for example, grilling pineapple is trending.

These are the results of trendy food by state: