Stater Bros. Labor Dispute Heats Up Ahead of July 30 Talks

Twelve thousand union grocery workers have authorized a strike amid the growing Stater Bros. labor dispute, intensifying pressure ahead of key contract negotiations scheduled for July 30 and 31, 2025.

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) unions accuse the California-based grocery chain of violating federal labor laws. Union leaders allege the company has surveilled, interrogated, and discriminated against pro-union workers while bypassing the union during contract discussions.

“This vote sends a clear message,” the bargaining committee said. “Stater Bros. may have changed, but workers will not back down.”

Strike Threat Fuels the Stater Bros. Labor Dispute

This latest development in the Stater Bros. labor dispute marks the first time the UFCW has authorized an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike at the chain. Union representatives say the strike is not inevitable, but they’re prepared to walk if the company refuses to change course.

Stater Bros. workers have been without a contract since March 2. Over the past five months, the union says it has pushed for safer conditions, adequate staffing, and fair pay, with little movement from the employer.

“Since March, Stater Bros. has ignored our calls for real solutions,” the committee said. “They’ve responded with disrespect, delay, and violations of our legal rights.”

Union officials filed ULP charges citing illegal surveillance, discrimination against union activists, and a refusal to provide critical bargaining information. They also claim Stater Bros. attempted to negotiate directly with workers, circumventing union representatives—a serious breach of federal law.

Workers Demand Better Wages and Safer Stores

As part of the Stater Bros. labor dispute, workers are demanding:

Living wages

Affordable healthcare

Secure pensions

More staffing for store operations

Safer working conditions

Employees say current staffing levels are dangerously low, hurting both workers and customers.

“We’re stretched too thin, and it’s unsafe,” said one employee in San Bernardino. “We want to serve our communities, but we need the resources to do it right.”

Grocery Workers Rising, a broader coalition of 65,000 workers across Southern California, supports the movement. While workers at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions ratified new contracts in July, Stater Bros. remains the only major chain without a deal.

All Eyes on July 30 Negotiations

The clock is ticking. With the Stater Bros. labor dispute escalating, the outcome of the July 30 and 31 negotiations could determine whether workers walk out or reach an agreement.

Union leaders say they’re ready to keep talking but will not tolerate continued violations or delay tactics. A strike date has not been set, but the union now holds the authority to act if talks break down.

“We want a fair contract, not a fight,” the bargaining team said. “But if a fight is what it takes to defend our rights, we’re ready.”

Should talks fail, the Stater Bros. labor dispute could erupt into a full-scale strike, disrupting dozens of stores and affecting thousands of shoppers throughout Southern California.