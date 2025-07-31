New President & CEO for NACS

NACS (the National Association of Convenience Stores) announced that Frank Gleeson, former president and CEO of Aramark Northern Europe and 2018-2019 NACS Chairman of the Board, will serve as its new president and CEO beginning January 1, 2026. Gleeson will succeed current NACS President and CEO Henry Armour and be only the fourth CEO in the organization’s 64-year history; all four came to the position from the convenience and fuel retailing industry.

Armour has served as NACS president and CEO since July 2005. Following his tenure as CEO, Armour will provide support to Gleeson and continue to lead international activities at NACS for several years.

“I am honored to follow the successes of Henry Armour and excited to lead NACS, which has a stellar reputation both in the United States and around the world. Henry has been a driving force behind making NACS into a truly global organization with members in over 50 countries, as well as developing its executive education offer, its leadership in moving the industry forward with new technology solutions like TruAge® and THRIVR, and its advocacy on issues critical to our industry. I look forward to building upon these successes and the great culture that Henry has led at NACS and throughout the industry,” said Gleeson.

Gleeson has deep experience in foodservice and convenience retailing. As president and CEO of Aramark Northern Europe from 2017 to 2024, he oversaw a team of over 20,000 employees across 2,800-plus locations in the United Kingdom, Ireland and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), which served an estimated 1 million meals a day. Prior to Aramark, Gleeson was retail director at Topaz Energy Group, the largest importer, distributor and retailer of transportation fuel in Ireland with over 330 convenience stores and service stations, 60 distribution depots and 4 import terminals. He also served as vice president of retail at Statoil Ireland (now Equinor), where he led the development of the first American-style convenience store in Ireland. Most recently, he served as chairman of the National Oil Reserve Agency in Ireland.

Gleeson also has been extremely active in NACS and other trade associations. He previously served on the NACS International Board for 19 years and was on the NACS Board of Directors for 11 years, including his term as 2018-19 NACS Chairman of the Board. In addition, he was a board member and chairman of Retail Ireland (the leading business organization representing the retail sector in Ireland), a board member and president of the Irish Business and Employers Confederation and a board member of the Irish Transport Authority.