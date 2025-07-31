H-E-B’s College Park Store Opens Aug 6

The highly anticipated College Park H-E-B opens August 6th at 6 a.m. in San Antonio, at Babcock and Loop 1604, expanding H-E-B’s footprint. This new location promises to deliver the exceptional shopping experience and wide array of services H-E-B customers have come to cherish.

To shop early, customers can begin scheduling H-E-B College Park Curbside and Home Delivery orders this Monday, August 4th. These services will be available for pickup or delivery on opening day, or up to a week in advance, ensuring a seamless experience for busy shoppers.

Spanning an impressive 111,000 square feet, the College Park H-E-B is designed to showcase the full spectrum of quality products and innovative services that define the H-E-B brand. Located at 7330 N Loop 1604 West in San Antonio, the store will cater to local needs seven days a week, operating from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Adding to its appeal, the new College Park store will also feature a True Texas BBQ restaurant, offering a delicious dining option right on-site.

About H-E-B: A Legacy of Quality and Community

H-E-B stands as a cornerstone of the Texas retail landscape, operating as a multi-format retailer with diverse banners including Joe V’s Smart Shop and Central Market stores across Texas, as well as Mi Tienda store formats in Houston. Demonstrating its commitment to modern convenience, H-E-B also owns Favor Delivery, a fast and efficient delivery service serving numerous cities throughout the Lone Star State.

With annual sales exceeding $46 billion, H-E-B’s expansive network includes over 455 stores across Texas and Mexico. This year marks a significant milestone as H-E-B celebrates its 120th anniversary, a testament to its legacy of innovation and unwavering dedication to community service. The company is widely recognized for its commitment to providing fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a strong focus on environmental responsibility and sustainability. Headquartered in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 170,000 Partners (employees) in Texas and Mexico, serving millions of customers in more than 300 communities.