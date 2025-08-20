Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation Launches to Empower Communities

Heritage Grocers Group has launched the Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation, a new philanthropic arm designed to strengthen communities across its operating regions.

The foundation represents a formal expansion of the company’s long-standing commitment to education, health, and local support programs.

Focus on Community Investment

The Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation will drive companywide initiatives to enrich lives, empower families, and support neighborhoods where Heritage stores operate. The foundation prioritizes advancing education, promoting health and wellness, and delivering assistance during times of crisis.

Adam Salgado, president and executive director of the foundation, said the effort underscores the retailer’s deep connection with its customers.

“At Heritage Grocers Group, we take pride in being an integral part of the communities we serve and are deeply committed to giving back in meaningful ways that create a lasting impact,” Salgado said. “Through this foundation, we are deepening our commitment to creating comprehensive and holistic programs that uplift and transform lives for a better tomorrow.”

First Fundraising Campaign Raises $105,000

The foundation’s first major initiative partnered with Olive Crest and the Child Abuse Stops Here Network. Together, the organizations raised more than $105,000 to help children and families in crisis.

Customers across the company’s banners — Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market, and Los Altos Ranch Markets — supported the campaign through a round-up program at checkout. By rounding their purchases to the nearest dollar, shoppers helped fund programs that provide safety, healing, and hope for vulnerable children.

Foundation Extends to Existing Charitable Arms

The Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation will oversee and unify several of the company’s existing charitable initiatives. These include the Cardenas Markets Foundation, Manos y Corazones Unidos of El Rancho Supermercado, and Tony’s Charitable Foundation. Together, these programs have a proven history of supporting education, families, and cultural initiatives.

This central leadership structure aims to expand the reach of charitable giving and ensure consistent impact across all operating regions.

Scholarships Expand Educational Opportunities

In addition to community fundraising, the foundation is investing directly in education. For the 2025-2026 academic year, Heritage Grocers Group will award $427,000 in scholarships across its supermarket network.

The funds represent an $82,000 increase compared with the previous year, reflecting a growing commitment to educational support. Scholarships will be distributed through the Cardenas Markets Foundation, Manos y Corazones Unidos, and Tony’s Charitable Foundation.

By helping students pursue higher education, the foundation seeks to strengthen long-term opportunities for families and contribute to workforce development in its communities.

Building on a Strong Retail Presence

Heritage Grocers Group, headquartered in Ontario, Calif., operates 115 supermarkets across six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois. Its banners include:

58 Cardenas Markets

29 El Rancho Supermercado stores

21 Tony’s Fresh Market locations

7 Los Altos Ranch Markets

This broad geographic reach provides the Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation with a powerful platform to engage with diverse communities and drive impact at scale.

Commitment to a Lasting Legacy

Heritage Grocers Group has long positioned itself as more than a retailer. The launch of its new foundation formalizes a philosophy of giving that has guided its operations for decades.

By combining resources, expanding scholarship programs, and supporting families in crisis, the company is reinforcing its role as both a food retailer and a community partner.

The Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation will continue to expand its efforts in the coming years, with programs designed to create sustainable and measurable outcomes for the people it serves.