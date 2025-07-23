NationsBenefits, Heritage Grocers Bring ‘Food as Medicine’ to Local Markets

NationsBenefits has partnered with Heritage Grocers Group to bring Food as Medicine programs to the checkout lanes of neighborhood supermarkets. This integration allows health plan members to use their Benefits Mastercard Prepaid Cards to purchase fresh produce and essential wellness products at Heritage’s family of stores, including Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market, and Los Altos Ranch Markets.

The collaboration uses NationsBenefits’ Basket Adjudication Service (BAS), a real-time fintech solution that validates eligible purchases. The service supports families trying to live healthier lives by allowing them to spend supplemental health benefits on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and over-the-counter products directly at the point of sale.

Food as Medicine Delivered Through Trusted Neighborhood Markets

“Independent grocers play a vital role in the health and vitality of local communities,” said Michael Parker, Co-CEO of NationsBenefits. “By integrating Heritage into our expansive retail network, we’re enabling families to redeem their supplemental benefits on fresh, locally sourced foods and essential wellness products.”

The program positions local grocers as key partners in the delivery of healthcare. Customers shopping at participating Heritage stores can now use their benefits with confidence, knowing they’re spending on items that directly support their health.

For Heritage Grocers Group, the move aligns with its mission to nourish local communities. “Partnering with NationsBenefits allows us to extend our mission by integrating health-focused benefits directly at our stores to ensure every family has access to the foods and wellness products they need to thrive,” said Adam Salgado, President and Executive Director of the HGG Foundation.

Fintech Platform Powers Real-Time Nutritional Support

NationsBenefits’ fintech platform links directly to checkout systems, eliminating the uncertainty that often accompanies the use of benefit cards. Whether customers are purchasing fresh eggs, vitamins, or whole grains, the platform instantly adjudicates benefit eligibility.

This real-time capability does more than just simplify transactions. It enables health plans to analyze anonymized, ZIP-code–level shopping data. Those insights help them understand nutrition gaps and member preferences on a local scale.

As a result, they can tailor outreach programs, refine benefit design, and deploy mobile clinics or educational campaigns in underserved areas.

By adding incentives and personalized rewards based on these data patterns, health plans can further encourage healthy shopping habits and prevent hospitalizations tied to poor nutrition.

Tangible health outcomes from Food as Medicine

This Food as Medicine collaboration goes beyond convenience. According to recent studies, medically tailored meals and community food programs can cut hospitalizations by nearly half and reduce healthcare costs by 16%. A 1.5-point drop in A1C levels for diabetic patients has also been observed.

By embedding such interventions into its neighborhood grocery model, Heritage Grocers and NationsBenefits aim to drive measurable health outcomes. These include improved disease management, enhanced preventive care practices, and reduced strain on emergency services.

The integration transforms everyday shopping into a powerful health strategy, connecting the act of buying food with long-term wellness outcomes.

Expansion Aligns With Consumer, Healthcare Trends

Heritage Grocers Group operates more than 100 stores across California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois. Its banners are essential in Hispanic and multicultural communities, which often face disparities in access to healthcare and nutritious food.

This expansion aligns with national trends toward more community-based health interventions. As more health plans embrace Food as Medicine initiatives, partnerships like this one could set a standard for combining fintech, grocery retail, and healthcare delivery.

About NationsBenefits and Heritage Grocers Group

NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to deliver fintech-powered supplemental benefits that drive better outcomes and member satisfaction. Its platform bridges the gap between healthcare services and everyday consumer experiences.

Heritage Grocers Group, headquartered in Ontario, California, is the largest ethnic food retailer in the U.S. Its stores serve Hispanic and other diverse communities with culturally relevant assortments, freshly prepared foods, and affordable wellness products.