Store Brand Sales Surge Past National Brands in First-Half 2025

Store brand sales outpaced national brands in the first half of 2025, growing 4.4% in dollar sales across all retail outlets. In comparison, national brands posted a modest 1.1% gain, according to Circana data released exclusively to the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA).

Unit sales also showed a shift in consumer preference. Store brands increased 0.4% in volume, while national brands declined by 0.6%.

PLMA President Peggy Davies said the strong performance reflects changing shopper priorities.

“Shoppers are clearly recognizing the unbeatable combination of quality, value, and innovation that store brands bring to the table,” Davies said.

Market Share Hits All-Time High

Store brand sales reached record market shares in both dollar and unit terms. Dollar market share climbed to 21.2%, while unit share rose to 23.2%, the highest ever recorded.

This surge solidifies the growing presence of store brands in retail, particularly in a market where inflation continues to pressure consumer spending.

Refrigerated and Beverage Categories Drive Growth

Among store brand departments, refrigerated items led the way with a 13% jump in dollar sales for the 52 weeks ending June 15. Beverages followed with a 4.8% gain, while frozen foods climbed 3.8%.

Other departments that saw year-over-year gains included:

General Food: +2.5%

Pet Care: +2%

Home Care: +1.4%

Beauty: +1.1%

Only General Merchandise (-0.4%) and Health (-0.1%) posted declines in dollar sales.

Unit sales painted an even stronger picture for store brands. Eight of nine departments reported gains, with beverages again leading at 4.2%, followed by Home Care (+3.4%) and Pet Care (+3.3%). Only General Merchandise declined, falling 2.5% in units.

Store Brand Sales Expected to Hit $277 Billion in 2025

PLMA projects that total store brand sales will hit $277 billion in 2025. Last year, sales hit a record $271 billion.

Davies called this an ideal moment for suppliers and retailers to deepen engagement. “Now is the time to lean in,” she said.

To capitalize on this momentum, PLMA is ramping up its educational and networking efforts. The association highlighted several upcoming initiatives:

Private Label Trade Show (November)

(November) PLMA Live! presents Lunch and Learn

Executive Education Curriculum

Mastering Enterprise Sales program

Meet the Retailers speaker series, launching in October with experts from AWG, Misfits Market, and Thrive Market.

Davies also previewed future events, including Store Brands Month in January and the 2026 Leadership Conference in Bentonville.

“The opportunities to connect, learn, and lead have never been more essential,” she said.

Private Labels Cement Their Place in Retail Strategy

The continued rise in store brand sales demonstrates how private labels are no longer simply value alternatives but key drivers of innovation and consumer loyalty. With growth across nearly all categories and an increasing share of total market volume, store brands are establishing long-term relevance.

Retailers who invest in their private label portfolios, and suppliers who align closely with this momentum, stand to gain in a market increasingly shaped by value, trust, and quality.