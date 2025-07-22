NGA Honors Harold Garrett for Grocery Leadership

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is proud to announce Harold Garrett, President & General Manager of Gateway Foods and longtime Board Member of the Alabama Grocers Association (AGA), as the recipient of the Spirit of America Award. The award was presented at AGA’s annual convention, held July 13–16, in recognition of Garrett’s extraordinary leadership and a career that reflects deep dedication to community, country, and the independent grocery industry.

With over 50 years of service to the food retail industry, Harold Garrett’s story is one of perseverance, leadership, and heart. A native of Double Springs, Alabama, Harold’s journey began at just 15 years old, selling Grit newspapers and bagging groceries at the local Piggly Wiggly. That first job introduced him to the power of customer service, hard work, and the sense of community that defines America’s hometown grocers.

Harold’s commitment to the grocery industry only deepened over time. From stocking shelves to managing meat departments, his early career at Double Springs Piggly Wiggly under the guidance of Gerald and Jean Hogan laid the groundwork for a lifelong vocation. In 1985, he joined Gateway Foods, where he quickly rose through the ranks, earning the trust of his peers and team members across Alabama and Mississippi. In 2008, he was appointed President and General Manager, a role in which he continues to lead with humility, integrity, and vision.

Beyond his corporate leadership, Harold’s contributions to the broader industry are equally impactful. He has served on the Alabama Grocers Association Board of Directors for nearly two decades, including two terms as Chairman. His accolades include being named AGA Retailer of the Year (2009) and receiving the prestigious Spirit of Alabama Award (2014). Whether mentoring rising leaders or championing industry policy, Harold’s impact is deeply felt across the state and beyond.

“Harold Garrett represents the best of what our industry stands for: commitment to community, belief in people, and an unshakable work ethic,” said Ellie Taylor, AGA president and CEO. “His leadership has helped shape the future of grocery in Alabama and serves as an example to us all.”

“Harold exemplifies the spirit of America in every sense: hardworking, humble, and deeply devoted to the independent grocery industry. His leadership has uplifted communities, strengthened our trade, and inspired generations of grocers. We are proud to honor Harold with this well-deserved recognition,” NGA President and CEO Greg Ferrara added.

Established in 1982, the NGA Spirit of America Award honors key industry and community leaders in the areas of community service and government relations on behalf of the independent supermarket industry. NGA has proudly presented this award to distinguished individuals who serve the grocery industry and the public interest, including Presidents George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford.

Pictured left to right: Ellie Taylor, AGA President and CEO, Greg Ferrara, President and CEO of NGA, Harold Garrett, President & General Manager of Gateway Foods and longtime Board Member of the Alabama Grocers Association (AGA), and John Ross, CEO of IGA). Credit: Alabama Grocers Association