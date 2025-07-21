Trending Hispanic Products to be Featured at PLMA’s 2025 Trade Show

Article Courtesy PLMA.

Retail buyers and other visitors will be on the hunt for new and innovative Hispanic food, beverages, and nonfoods at PLMA’s 2025 Trade Show in Chicago, November 16-18, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, located about ten minutes from O’Hare International Airport.

Registration is now open. Click here or visit plma.com for registration information.

The 2025 theme, “Store Brands Marketplace,” speaks to an industry coming together to engage in mutually beneficial commerce, examining new store brand products, packaging, and marketing concepts, and building new and reinforcing existing connections.

International Sourcing Drives Hispanic Products at PLMA’s 2025 Trade Show

The PLMA’s 2025 Trade Show will spotlight an array of Hispanic products from both domestic store brand suppliers and international providers, participating in several dozen pavilions that represent countries and regions from Mexico and South America to Europe.

Among the national pavilions committed to the 2025 Show are Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, and Spain. And many others are expected to enlist in the coming months.

Mexican hot sauces, Brazilian coffee, Peruvian quinoa, and Colombian beauty and personal care products are among the exciting offerings visitors will discover at the Show.

“This year, we have seen remarkable increased interest from South American countries eager to exhibit,” said Enriketa Beluli, PLMA’s Manager of Global Pavilions. “This reflects the region’s growing effort to connect with the U.S. market and showcase its diverse range of high-demand Hispanic products.”

The strong presence of Hispanic products coincides with a period of growth in sales of Hispanic-oriented food and beverages in the U.S., across multiple categories, in both mainstream supermarkets and specialized ethnic stores.

Many of the products are marketed as store brands, items that retailers put their name or brands on.

Hispanic Consumers Drive CPG Growth

The rising Hispanic population is fueling growth in overall sales, driven by their increased buying power and the growing appeal of Hispanic cuisines and ingredients to non-Hispanic consumers, according to experts.

It’s reported that half the growth in the food and beverage industry between 2005 and 2020 can be attributed to the expanding Hispanic market.

Hispanics make up 20% of the U.S. population, a number the U.S. Census Bureau expects to grow 50% by 2060. This diverse and young group of consumers represents more than two dozen countries in the U.S., and more than 25% of them are from Gen Z. Hispanics make more than $180 billion in CPG purchases annually, which accounts for 14% of the total market and 16% of total CPG growth, according to Circana.

Hispanics are driving growth and outpacing non-Hispanics in the CPG and food and beverage sectors, both in dollars (3.5% vs. 2.6%) and units (7% vs. -0.3%), according to Circana.

Private Labels Capitalize on Demand for Hispanic Products

Store brands are taking advantage of this trend, and PLMA’s 2025 Trade Show is the ideal place to do business. Over the past four years, annual sales of store brands have increased by $52 billion, or plus 24%.

Store brands, which are generally priced competitively compared to their national brand counterparts, have benefited in part from American consumers’ belt-tightening on household expenditures to contend with inflation and other macroeconomic issues.

One of four products purchased in all grocery outlets is a store brand.

Hispanic Products: a Strategic Key for Retail

The rise in popularity of Hispanic-oriented CPGs along with consumers’ increasing patronage of store brands represents a perfect storm marketing opportunity for retailers operating in all formats and channels.

Store brands are available in 99% of 169 food categories. Sales totaled $145 billion last year, representing a 4.8% increase. Store brand dollar sales increased in 78% of the food categories, and unit sales were ahead in 69% of them. Overall store brand sales — both food and nonfood — reached $271 billion in 2024, an all-time high.

Indeed, the PLMA’s 2025 Trade Show will reflect both the growing influence of the Hispanic population and the broader appetite for authentic, global experiences.