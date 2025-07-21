Vilore Foods Acquires Tia Lupita to Grow Hispanic Brand Portfolio

Vilore Foods has acquired Tia Lupita Foods, strengthening its position in the U.S. Hispanic food market and entering the booming natural foods space. The strategic purchase expands Vilore Foods’ portfolio, which includes La Costeña, Jumex, and Totis, adding a fast-growing brand known for its bold Mexican flavors and clean-label products.

The acquisition, announced Monday, reinforces Vilore Foods’ commitment to offering culturally connected brands that resonate with modern U.S. consumers seeking authenticity and healthier options.

Vilore Foods Targets U.S. Natural Foods Growth

With the addition of Tia Lupita Foods, Vilore Foods officially steps into the natural foods sector. Tia Lupita offers gluten-free, non-GMO, and preservative-free items, including its popular hot sauces, grain-free cactus tortilla chips, and Mexican Chili Crunch.

“This acquisition signifies Vilore Foods’ powerhouse expertise in distributing and championing Hispanic food brands in the U.S. market,” said Edgar R. Vargas, Vilore Foods’ Director of Growth and Brand Development.

Vargas emphasized the rising interest among U.S. households in authentic, culturally rooted foods. He noted that Tia Lupita’s momentum positioned it as a prime partner for Vilore’s expansion efforts.

Tia Lupita’s Rise and Shark Tank Boost

Founded by Hector Saldivar, Tia Lupita Foods earned national attention in 2023 after its feature on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Saldivar secured a deal with Kevin O’Leary, known as “Mr. Wonderful,” who recognized the brand’s potential to deliver healthier, authentic Mexican flavors to a broad audience.

“From day one, I believed in your mission to bring healthier, authentic Mexican flavors to the table, and you delivered,” O’Leary said in a statement. “This acquisition by Vilore Foods is a perfect match and a powerful validation of everything you’ve worked for.”

Tia Lupita’s growth trajectory continued after “Shark Tank,” expanding distribution to major retailers like Whole Foods and Target.

Founder Welcomes Vilore Foods Partnership

“I’m thrilled that Tia Lupita Foods is joining the Vilore Foods family,” said Saldivar. “Vilore Foods understands the cultural roots that drive our brand and has the reach and experience to take our products to even more shelves and kitchens across the country.”

Saldivar’s brand pays homage to his mother’s cherished family hot sauce recipe, blending tradition with innovative food offerings that meet modern dietary preferences.

A Strategic Fit for Vilore Foods

For Vilore Foods, based in San Antonio, Texas, the acquisition enhances its strategic footprint in the multicultural food segment, where demand for natural, healthy, and authentic products continues to grow.

Since its founding in 1982, Vilore Foods has specialized in importing, distributing, and developing Hispanic heritage brands. The company represents household names like La Costeña and Jumex and partners with giants like Procter & Gamble and Mead Johnson Nutrition to extend their market presence in the U.S.

Expanding Reach and Capabilities

With more than four decades of experience, Vilore Foods operates a robust national distribution network, extensive retail partnerships, and an expanding digital presence. The company provides supply chain expertise, secure storage, and reliable delivery—key advantages it plans to leverage to grow Tia Lupita Foods.

“Tia Lupita is an ideal complement to our mission of celebrating heritage and flavor,” said Vargas. “This partnership allows us to diversify while staying true to the roots that make Hispanic food beloved by millions.”

Now under Vilore Foods’ umbrella, Tia Lupita is poised for accelerated growth, tapping into Vilore’s scale and expertise. Consumers can expect greater availability of Tia Lupita products across the U.S.