SpartanNash Expands Supermercado Nuestra Familia to Topeka

SpartanNash will open its first Kansas Supermercado Nuestra Familia in Topeka this November, bringing Hispanic grocery traditions to local shoppers. The 50,000-square-foot store will deliver fresh produce, specialty foods, and cultural flavors under the company’s growing Hispanic-focused retail banner.

SpartanNash said the new Supermercado Nuestra Familia will anchor southeast Topeka at the corner of 29th Street and California Avenue. It will serve neighborhoods including Highland Crest, Central Highland Park, and Oakland.

This location becomes the fifth store under the banner and the first outside Nebraska, following the company’s most recent opening in Omaha in April 2025. SpartanNash leaders said the expansion reflects the company’s strategy to meet growing demand for Hispanic grocery options in underserved markets.

Supermercado Nuestra Familia Focus on Freshness and Tradition

Inside the new Supermercado Nuestra Familia, shoppers will find an extensive produce section featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, dried chiles, and spices. The store will also offer aguas frescas, horchata, and hand-cut fruit.

The full-service carniceria will slice meats fresh daily. Shoppers can purchase tres leches cakes, gelatins, and flans from the bakery, while the cocina will feature tamales, enchiladas, beans, rice, cheeses, and creams.

A dedicated tortilleria will produce fresh corn and flour tortillas, giving customers authentic staples made in-house. Alongside cultural favorites, the store will carry everyday grocery essentials, making it a convenient one-stop shop.

Related Article: SpartanNash Plans Major Hispanic Grocery Store Expansion Read the Article

SpartanNash Highlights Community Commitment

Djouma Barry, SpartanNash senior vice president and chief retail officer, said the store represents more than a business expansion.

“The brand-new location reflects the tastes and traditions of Topeka’s vibrant Hispanic community,” Barry said. “Shoppers will enjoy exceptional service from our Associates and a terrific assortment of authentic Hispanic grocery items. As we welcome Topeka Associates into our food solutions company, we’re eager to integrate them into our People First culture and provide them with the tools and training for success.”

The company emphasized that its Hispanic grocery banner reflects SpartanNash’s long-term commitment to quality, convenience, and community. Since 2013, Supermercado Nuestra Familia stores have built a reputation for authenticity and service.

Hiring and Community Engagement

SpartanNash is hiring Associates for the Topeka location, with openings in produce, deli, meat, and bakery departments. The company said it will announce details of a grand opening celebration in the coming weeks.

Applicants can explore opportunities at careers.spartannash.com/topeka. SpartanNash noted that new team members will receive training, support, and advancement opportunities as part of its “People First” culture.

The store is expected to open in time for holiday shopping, aligning with demand for traditional holiday meals and gatherings in the community.

SpartanNash operates nearly 200 grocery stores under banners including Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market. Its retail operations complement its food wholesale division, which supplies independent and chain grocers, national brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries.

The company employs 20,000 associates worldwide and continues to expand its retail footprint with concepts like Supermercado Nuestra Familia. Leaders said these expansions aim to “deliver the ingredients for a better life” while tailoring offerings to diverse consumer needs.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Hispanic Grocery

The Hispanic grocery sector continues to grow across the United States as Latino populations expand in cities like Topeka. Industry data show shoppers increasingly seek authentic foods that reflect their cultural heritage, alongside convenience and freshness.

With the Topeka store, SpartanNash positions Supermercado Nuestra Familia to capture this demand while creating jobs and building stronger community ties.