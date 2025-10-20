Vallarta Supermarkets Named 2025 Mango Retailer of the Year

The National Mango Board (NMB) has named Vallarta Supermarkets Mango Retailer of the Year for 2025, recognizing the family-owned grocer’s exceptional commitment to expanding mango sales and inspiring consumers nationwide.

Presented on Oct. 17 during the Mango Reception at the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim, California, the award highlights Vallarta’s ability to combine sales strategy with creativity. The grocer’s year-over-year mango growth, inventive merchandising, and consumer engagement campaigns set a new standard for fresh produce marketing.

A Tradition of Leadership in Mango Promotion

Each year, the National Mango Board honors retail partners that exceed expectations in promoting the tropical fruit. Recipients are evaluated on sales performance, marketing innovation, and dedication to advancing the mango industry.

Robert Olguin, Senior Produce Buyer, Vallarta Supermarkets, and Claudia Lopez.

This year’s recognition underscores Vallarta Supermarkets’ focus on making mangos a staple in more American households. From vibrant in-store displays to targeted promotions, Vallarta’s produce team continues to expand mango awareness across its stores.

Elevating the Mango Experience for Shoppers

“For years, mangos have been among the top five highest-volume sellers in our produce department,” said Robert Veilleux, Vallarta’s vice president of produce and floral. “Both tonnage and sales have driven our team beyond what we ever imagined.”

Veilleux explained that Vallarta’s mango program goes beyond simple retailing. The company now educates shoppers about flavor nuances and texture profiles, helping them understand the unique qualities of each mango variety. “We’ve partnered with industry leaders to deliver the finest fruit year-round,” he said. “By working closely with the mango commission, we’ve strengthened relationships with both suppliers and our most valuable asset — our customers.”

A Partnership Rooted in Passion and Growth

The National Mango Board’s executive director, Ramón Ojeda, praised Vallarta Supermarkets for its dedication to promoting the versatile fruit. “Vallarta Supermarkets has shown incredible commitment to mangos — not only through impressive sales growth, but through the creative ways they inspire consumers to enjoy this superfruit every day,” Ojeda said.

He emphasized that Vallarta’s success story exemplifies how passion and innovation can drive meaningful results for both retailers and consumers. “Partners like Vallarta prove that when creativity meets purpose, the impact reaches far beyond the produce aisle,” he said.

Related Article: The National Mango Board Celebrates 20 Years Read the Article

Recognizing a Model for Retail Excellence

During the Anaheim event, NMB’s retail marketing manager, Maria Lovera, presented the award to Veilleux, joined by NMB executives Ramón Ojeda, Lavanya Setia, and Madeline Kang. The recognition included a commemorative plaque honoring Vallarta’s leadership in mango promotion.

For the National Mango Board, the Mango Retailer of the Year award is more than a trophy — it reflects the Board’s mission to build enduring partnerships that elevate mangos across the retail landscape.

Inspiring Future Mango Growth Nationwide

Vallarta’s success also points to the growing popularity of mangos among U.S. shoppers. Once considered a niche tropical fruit, mangos have become a top-selling produce item thanks to year-round availability, education campaigns, and retailer collaboration.

As consumer demand for fresh, nutrient-rich fruit continues to rise, Vallarta’s strategies — from merchandising innovation to consumer outreach — provide a blueprint for other retailers. The company’s integration of organic mango varieties and emphasis on flavor education resonate with consumers seeking quality and authenticity.

Looking ahead, Vallarta Supermarkets plans to continue strengthening its partnerships with growers and distributors while expanding consumer education efforts. “With humility and sincerity, we’re honored to receive this recognition,” Veilleux said. “It motivates us to keep sharing the joy of mangos with every customer who walks through our doors.”

Strengthening the Future of Mango Retailing

The 2025 Vallarta Supermarkets Mango Retailer of the Year award reaffirms the grocer’s leadership in promoting healthy, flavorful fruit choices for diverse communities. It also reinforces the National Mango Board’s ongoing commitment to helping retailers grow the mango category through collaboration, innovation, and consumer education.

As Vallarta Supermarkets continues to celebrate this milestone, both the retailer and the NMB stand as examples of how shared vision and dedication can transform the produce industry — one mango at a time.