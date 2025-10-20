NACS 2025 Highlights Flavor Innovation Driving Hispanic Retail Growth

The 2025 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Annual Meeting in Chicago delivered a wealth of insights and tools relevant to Hispanic retail growth.

From new product launches reflecting global tastes to business strategies and educational sessions, the event focused on innovation and adaptability in retail operations.

Education Sessions Stress Tailored Engagement

Key education session takeaways emphasized the importance of tailoring assortment, marketing, and store experiences to Hispanic consumer preferences, as well as leveraging digital engagement and authentic product innovation.

During one session on convenience retailing in Latin America, executives from Balko Argentina, which designs retail stores throughout the hemisphere, stressed the need to “be creative” when developing or renovating locations. Only by applying imagination and solid research, they said, can retailers expect to consistently engage and convert shoppers.

Business Lessons from Other Sessions

Product assortment should emphasize authentic items from shoppers’ countries of origin and offer healthy, “better for you” options such as natural, organic, or plant-based products. This has been a common thread in my trade show coverage this year and last.

Digital tools must include bilingual marketing and in-app features calling out relevant brands and products, aligning with Hispanic consumers’ strong use of mobile and social platforms like WhatsApp and TikTok.

Successful brands both celebrate authenticity (regional flavors, family recipes) and incorporate value propositions such as “non-GMO” or “gluten-free,” which resonate with younger demographics. This is another constant theme this year.

Bold Flavors and Cross-Category Collaborations

One session also noted that Hispanic shoppers particularly value unique and bold flavors. This makes them ideal consumers for new flavor launches and cross-category collaborations. They are an important driver of growth in Hispanic retail.

On the expo floor, international flavors stood out as a core theme. Available to sample foods included Mexican street corn bites, queso dip corn bites, barbacoa, pork pouches, flavored plantains, and tacos from brands like Goya, Isadora, and Naughty Chile Taqueria.

Wellness and functional products, such as clear protein drinks, energy pouches, and fortified snacks, were prominent. This reflects the demand for better-for-you options that pair well with traditional Hispanic offerings.

The expo also highlighted practical approaches to updating store environments, including signage improvements and color scheme refreshes — effective tactics for retailers looking to infuse Hispanic cultural flair in-store without large investments.

Related Article: Acosta Group Reveals Convenience Store Shopper Insights Read the Article

Sweet, Snack, and Beverage Innovations

And a convenience store conference wouldn’t be a convenience store conference without a lot of candy, snacks, and beverages (and now prepared foods). Companies like Ferrara and Mars are doubling down on the freeze-dried trend in confections.

Snack innovation reached record levels, with intense, unique flavors and cross-category collaborations (e.g., Reese’s Oreo) driving sales and brand visibility. And there were even more energy drink marketers than last year, when I was shocked by their number and variety, and companies like Nutrabolt (C4) and Monster had some of the coolest booths on the floor.

There were also some interesting new flavor offerings from Pepsi, including Dirty Dew, which combines Mountain Dew with cream soda.

Key Takeaway for Hispanic Retail Growth

The rise in foodservice offerings tied to global cuisine aligns directly with the tastes and habits of Hispanic shoppers, presenting strong cross-merchandising opportunities.

The underlying message of NACS Show 2025 was of international flavor rollouts and in-store merchandising strategies designed to boost immediate consumption and impulsive purchases.

The key lesson I took away from Chicago for readers of this column is that integrating wellness-oriented snacks, leveraging digital marketing, and experimenting with bold flavors and nostalgia are vital for sustained Hispanic retail growth in the convenience store sector.