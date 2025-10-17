Vallarta Supermarkets Arizona Store Marks New Growth Milestone

California-based family-owned Latino supermarket chain Vallarta Supermarkets announced the opening of its first Vallarta Supermarkets Arizona store, scheduled for January 2026. This is a historic step for the company, which will bring its award-winning grocery departments, authentic Mexican flavors, and community-centered culture to a new region.

The grand opening celebration on January 14, 2026, will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, cultural performances, and giveaways for early shoppers. The first 300 guests will receive reusable grocery bags filled with products, while local schools and charities will share $7,500 in donations as part of the festivities.

“This is more than just a store opening—it’s the next chapter in Vallarta’s story,” said Lizette Gómez, director of marketing. “We’ve built our reputation on authenticity, quality, and community, and we’re proud to bring that to Arizona for the very first time.”

Glendale Leaders Welcome the Expansion

Glendale officials see the arrival of the first Vallarta Supermarkets Arizona store as both an economic and cultural win for the city.

“I’m excited to welcome Vallarta Supermarkets to Glendale,” said Mayor Jerry P. Weiers. “They chose our city as the home for their very first Arizona location, and that’s a big win for us. This store will bring quality products, unique flavors, and local jobs while boosting our economy. It’s growth that benefits everyone.”

Located at 5836 W. Camelback Road, the store spans 49,000 square feet and will create up to 200 new jobs. Designed as an immersive retail experience, the layout will bring to life the colors, sounds, and aromas that define Vallarta’s signature marketplace style.

Authentic Mexican Flavors Take Center Stage

Inside, shoppers will discover the hallmark food departments that have made Vallarta a household name across California.

The Tortillería will produce warm corn and flour tortillas daily, while the Panadería will feature colorful, hand-decorated cakes and traditional sweet breads. At the Carnicería, customers will find the chain’s famous Original Carne Asada™, marinated in signature spices.

The Cremería will highlight authentic cheeses such as queso fresco and cotija, and the Pescadería and Cevichería will offer freshly prepared ceviches and seafood.

For those on the go, La Cocina will serve ready-to-eat meals inspired by dishes from Mexico and Central America. The Juice Bar will pour aguas frescas from traditional glass jars, while the Dulcería will offer candies, piñatas, and celebration essentials. Shoppers can even personalize guacamole at a made-to-order station.

Blending Local and Global Tastes

Although the grocer’s roots are firmly in Latino cuisine, its Glendale location will appeal to diverse palates. Shoppers can expect hand-rolled sushi, organic produce, fresh fruit bowls topped with Tajín and chamoy, and fresh-pressed juices.

The Florería will brighten the store with vibrant floral arrangements and seasonal plants, completing the destination-style atmosphere.

According to Gomez, this blend of authenticity and innovation defines the company’s continued evolution. “Our stores are gathering places where food, family, and culture come together,” she said. “We’re thrilled to share that spirit with Glendale.”

Building Community Through Growth

The new Vallarta Supermarkets Arizona store represents a defining step in the grocer’s regional growth strategy. With 63 locations across California and over 8,000 employees, Vallarta continues to expand while staying true to its roots: serving communities with authentic, high-quality foods and strong cultural connections.

The Glendale store will serve as a model for future growth across the Southwest, blending the brand’s signature experience with local partnerships.

“Our mission has always been to serve families with quality and care,” Gomez said. “Arizona is just the beginning of our next chapter.”