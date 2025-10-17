IFPA Develops Global Sustainability Framework for Fresh Produce and Floral

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is developing a global sustainability framework for fresh produce and floral industries to address mounting environmental, social, and economic pressures across the worldwide supply chain.

The initiative, unveiled during an October 15 planning session between IFPA leaders and representatives from The Consumer Goods Forum, aims to equip the fresh produce and floral sectors with unified standards and practical tools to advance sustainability worldwide.

A Response to Global Pressures

IFPA Vice President of Sustainability, Tamara Muruetagoiena.

Rising climate challenges, evolving customer demands, and complex geopolitical shifts have created urgent sustainability expectations across agriculture and distribution. IFPA Vice President of Sustainability Tamara Muruetagoiena said the association’s new framework will help members meet those pressures with reliable data, validated practices, and clear accountability.

“Sustainability is at the core of what the fresh produce and floral community represents: stewardship for the planet while growing food and flowers to feed and bring joy to consumers worldwide,” Muruetagoiena said. “This framework will provide reliable information on sustainability tools and practices, validate practice adoption, and provide a forum for our members’ sustainability journeys.”

The framework reflects years of collaboration between IFPA and The Consumer Goods Forum through the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative, which promotes transparent sourcing and responsible production.

Key Focus Areas for Sustainable Progress

More than 120 members of IFPA’s Sustainability Council and a global steering committee helped shape the framework, ensuring a broad, international perspective. The initiative identifies five core sustainability priorities that will guide its development and future implementation:

Sustainable packaging

Regenerative agriculture

Food loss and waste reduction

Social responsibility

Climate change mitigation

Each category will include measurable goals, best practices, and progress-tracking metrics to help producers and suppliers evaluate and report on sustainability outcomes.

Phased Implementation for Global Reach

The project will unfold in two major phases over the next year.

Phase one, focused on the grower community, is expected to conclude by January 2026 during Fruit Logistica in Berlin. Phase two, focusing on the broader supply chain, is scheduled to commence by July 2026.

IFPA plans to officially launch the Global Fresh Produce and Floral Sustainability Framework at its October 2026 Global Produce & Floral Show, where it will present detailed tools, benchmarks, and reporting mechanisms for industry adoption.

Driving Global Alignment in the Fresh Produce Sector

The long-term vision behind IFPA’s sustainability framework is to harmonize global standards and promote consistency across regions. With agriculture contributing significantly to climate impacts and natural resource use, the framework’s guidance will encourage companies to strengthen environmental performance while maintaining profitability and food security.

The association expects the framework to serve as a practical roadmap for sustainability leaders in produce and floral industries, offering measurable pathways to reduce emissions, conserve resources, and support fair labor practices.

The initiative also aligns with the growing demand from retailers, consumers, and regulators for greater transparency in the sourcing of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. By providing an integrated set of sustainability metrics, IFPA’s approach seeks to bridge gaps between regional policies and international supply chain expectations.

Industry Collaboration for a Sustainable Future

According to IFPA, collaboration across the supply chain remains essential to achieving measurable progress. Producers, distributors, retailers, and exporters will all play a role in meeting shared sustainability benchmarks.

By building upon its global partnerships and member expertise, IFPA aims to create a collective foundation for environmental and social accountability within one of the world’s most dynamic agricultural sectors.

As the fresh produce and floral industries continue to face complex global challenges, IFPA’s sustainability framework promises to offer a unified path forward—anchored in measurable results, transparent reporting, and a shared commitment to the planet.