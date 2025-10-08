Acosta Group Reveals Convenience Store Shopper Insights

According to Acosta Group’s latest convenience store shopper study, today’s customers aren’t just stopping for gas. Nearly all consumers who fuel up also head inside, and 63% visit at least once a week. This consistent traffic highlights how convenience stores have evolved into vital destinations for food and beverages.

While speed remains central, shoppers increasingly value variety and promotions. Acosta Group’s research indicates that 26% of consumers have increased their convenience store visits this year.

Mark Rahiya, Group President of Omnichannel Sales and Services at Acosta Group, said retailers can capitalize on this loyalty by focusing on “speed, selection, and value.”

Customers still want quick and easy access, but now they expect more from every interaction. The convenience store shopper study reveals that attributes such as proximity, ease of shopping, and quality food options have gained importance since 2023. Shoppers also look for substantial value—sales, discounts, and “good deals” influence their choices.

C-Stores Rise as Food Destinations

Convenience stores now rival traditional grocers in ready-to-eat offerings. They rank second only to grocery stores in prepared hot foods, cold foods, and to-go entrees. Even in snacks, c-stores trail just behind grocery and mass market retailers.

Promotions remain key to engagement. About 69% of shoppers read signage at gas pumps, while 44% pay attention to in-store offers.

Another 24% rely on retailer apps to find deals. This multi-channel engagement demonstrates how c-stores can leverage both digital and physical touchpoints to drive impulse purchases and repeat visits.

Who’s Leading the Way According to the Convenience Store Shopper Study

The convenience store shopper study identifies Millennials and Gen X as the dominant groups in this market, with men representing the majority. These shoppers are intentional, not merely impulsive. In fact, 72% report making planned trips to pick up specific items—a six-point increase from 2023.

Still, impulse purchases drive significant revenue. Candy, salty snacks, and baked goods top the list of quick grabs, with 63%, 62%, and 53% of shoppers buying them on impulse, respectively. These categories remain essential to profitability, as they combine affordability with immediate gratification.

Demand for Better-for-You Choices Grows

Healthier products have gained ground among younger shoppers. More than half (61%) actively seek items with health benefits, particularly those lower in fat and higher in protein.

Products like vitamin-infused waters, protein shakes, and low-sugar snacks rank high on wish lists.

Gen Z and Millennial consumers, along with families and students, are most likely to search for better-for-you options. However, 30% of shoppers remain uninterested in health-oriented products, suggesting that variety—not replacement—is key to satisfying diverse preferences.

Prepared Foods Strengthen Loyalty

Hot and cold prepared foods continue to rise in popularity. The convenience store shopper study found that 51% of c-store shoppers purchase hot food at least once a week, up from 45% in 2023. Moreover, 52% said these items are as good as or better than fast-food options.

Shoppers expressed enthusiasm for new menu ideas such as carne asada burritos, low-carb chicken wraps, and honey chipotle skewers. These selections reflect a desire for both indulgence and innovation in grab-and-go meals.

Insights Drive Retail Strategy

The convenience store shopper study outlines several takeaways for retailers:

Broaden ready-to-eat assortments for every day part.

Use signage and mobile channels to promote impulse categories.

Enhance snack and baked goods displays in high-traffic areas.

Continue expanding better-for-you selections.

Improve checkout convenience with mobile and self-service options.

Rahiya emphasized that c-stores “are in a strong position to build on shopper loyalty and drive sales.” He added that retailers should focus on curated assortments, better-for-you products, and ongoing innovation to keep loyal shoppers engaged.

Acosta Group’s Role in Retail Insight

Acosta Group’s proprietary Shopper Community, comprising over 40,000 consumers nationwide, provides data that guides retailers in adapting to changing behaviors.

The 2025 survey, conducted with 1,097 U.S. shoppers, offers actionable insight just ahead of the NACS Show—where innovation and shopper understanding remain top of mind.

The next phase of convenience retail will depend on striking a balance between fast service and curated quality. Shoppers no longer see convenience stores as mere pit stops—they view them as essential food and beverage destinations built around value, freshness, and experience.