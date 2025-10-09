Whole Foods Predicts Top Food Trends for 2026

Whole Foods Market’s Trends Council unveiled their top food trends for 2026 in the retailer’s annual Trends predictions report. Whole Foods Market predicts 2026 the year of fiber frenzy, fine-dining freezer finds, and an uptick in tallow. These and more are set to influence the food landscape in the coming year.

The Whole Foods Market Trends Council – a collective of Whole Foods Market team members ranging from foragers and buyers to culinary experts – develop these trend predictions each year through a combination of deep industry experience, keen observation of consumer preferences and collaborative sessions with emerging and established brands.

“Each year, our Trends report captures the pulse of what’s next in food, and 2026 is no exception,” said Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Whole Foods Market. “This year’s trends highlight how curiosity, creativity and conscious choices are shaping the way people eat and shop. We’re inspired by the innovation we’re seeing across the food landscape and can’t wait to watch these ideas come to life in our aisles and beyond.”

“Our trends predictions are inspired by the council’s deep expertise and boots-on-the-ground discovery – at farmer’s markets, industry trade shows, local restaurants and more,” said Cathy Strange, Ambassador of Food Culture for Whole Foods Market and member of the Trends Council. “The 2026 list reflects how quickly ideas can move from emerging concepts to everyday favorites. It’s exciting to see how these trends will shape conversations in kitchens, communities and the broader food culture in the year ahead.”

Whole Foods Market’s top food trend predictions for 2026 include:

Tallow Takeover

From whipped to herb-infused varieties, beef tallow is making a comeback as a nourishing and nostalgic fat. Once a staple in traditional cooking and prized for its high smoke point and rich flavor, tallow is being rediscovered by consumers who value ancestral ingredients and are looking for oil alternatives. This old school fat is having a moment on social media, though it’s actually been used for centuries for frying and baking. Restaurants have also been trading in traditional oils for tallow to elevate everything from french fries to pastries. And for customers supporting “nose to tail” use of the animal, these brands provide a usage for fat that is normally discarded.

Try the Trend: Epic Provisions Beef Tallow, FOND Grass-Fed and Regenerative Beef Tallow, Jesse & Ben’s ‘Tallow & Sea Salt’ House-Cut Fries, Maggie Ann Soap Co. Tallow Soap (launching by November 2025 in select stores), South Chicago Packing Wagyu Beef Tallow Cooking Spray

Focus on Fiber

Protein continues to be king, but fiber is gaining traction as consumers seek gut health, holistic digestive wellness and natural ways to feel fuller longer. Brands are getting on board with more fiber-forward callouts on packaging, and increasingly, we’re seeing products with added fiber hitting the shelves, like pastas, breads, crackers and bars. Roots like cassava and chicory are regulars on ingredient panels of prebiotic beverages, and konjac is a fibrous favorite in plant-based, ready-to-eat meals. Meanwhile, pantry staples like oats are the star of up-and-coming products, which tout the ingredient for being rich in prebiotic fiber and easy on the gut. It’s safe to say these fiber finds are not just for your grandparents anymore!

Try the Trend: 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Caramelized Pineapple Prebiotic Soda, Bio.me Daily Prebiotic Fiber, Halfday Iced Tea Prebiotic Half & Half, Happy Family Organics Happy Tot Fiber & Protein Pouches, Olyra Blueberry Soft Baked Bites, Sola Everything and Blu-Berry Bagels, Three Farm Daughters Cavatappi Pasta with Prebiotic Fiber (available in select stores)

Year of the Female Farmer

With multigenerational farms dwindling and fewer young people choosing careers in farming, it’s more important than ever to celebrate changemakers in the industry. Consumers may have already started to notice an increase of women in agriculture highlighted in media, event panels, and on brand websites and packaging. Organizations like the National Young Farmers Coalition offer funding opportunities through their Young Farmer Grant program which donates 50% of its grants to female-identifying, nonbinary and trans farmers, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations declared 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer.

Brands are taking part, too. Lotus Foods provides support to women on the farms they source from by providing premium wages and funding improvement in their local communities, and Kvarøy Arctic has an international scholarship and internship program specifically for women focused on aquaculture. True Moringa supports women tree crop farmers in Ghana, allotting them a plot of land and providing training and access to irrigation, organic certification, childcare, health insurance and more.

Try the Trend: Acure + Apricot Lane Farms Avocado Oil & Lavender Hand Wash, Cowgirl Creamery Mt Tam, Damya Extra Virgin Olive Oil (available in select stores), Diestel Family Ranch Regeneratively Raised Ground Turkey (launching March 2026 in select stores), Fable Fish Co. Wild Alaskan Salmon Jerky (part of Whole Foods Market’s 2025 LEAP Early Growth Cohort), Kvaroy Arctic Salmon Nuggets, Lotus Foods’ Organic White Jasmine & Forbidden® Rice, Painterland Sisters Vanilla Bean Organic Skyr Yogurt, Rancho Durazno Certified Organic Yellow Peaches (available in select stores), Tomatero Farm Organic Early Girl Dry Farmed Tomatoes, True Moringa Simplicity Pure Moringa Oil, Van Hoekelen Greenhouses Potted Plants and Cut Flowers

Kitchen Couture

Dubbed “dopamine décor,” this feel-good design concept about creating vibrant home spaces that are emotionally uplifting is now venturing onto kitchen counters. Gone are the days of hiding every can and container in your pantry or removing products from packages when it’s time to host a party. Today’s consumers are drawn to eye-catching artwork that was previously reserved for wine labels but now brings an aesthetic appeal to everyday items and staples. Brands have embraced this movement with bright, bold colors and designs that can enhance any countertop or kitchen shelf. An extension of little luxuries, this trend is an easy way to treat yourself to something both beautiful and delicious!

Try the Trend: Bianco DiNapoli Organic Crushed Tomatoes, Brightland 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil (ALIVE) (available in select stores), Cloud23 Sweet Jalapeño Hot Sauce, Fat Gold Olive Oil (available in select stores), Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. Mussels with Sweet Pepper & Garlic (launching February 2026), Graza “Drizzle” Extra Virgin Olive Oil in Glass, Heyday Canning Co. Golden Butternut Lentil Stew, Red Feather Pure Creamery Butter, Vosges Haut-Chocolat 82% Raw Honey Cacao Chocolate Bar

Freezer Fine Dining

Looking for what’s hot on grocery shelves? Hit the frozen aisle. A wave of new frozen meals, appetizers and sides means good news for those consumers eager to create a delicious (and even restaurant-worthy) eating experience at home. Customers are looking to pair high quality ingredients with globally-inspired flavors and time-saving hacks, and these frozen options are perfect for meal planners that need a night off or budget-conscious foodies who want a break from eating out. Think frozen arancini, pupusas and other chef-inspired favorites that will taste just like they’re coming out of a fancy restaurant kitchen … when really, it’s just your air fryer.

Try the Trend: Flour + Water Cacio e Pepe Pizza (available in select stores), Force of Nature – Grass Fed Beef Ancestral Blend Classic Meatballs, Laoban Crab Rangoon, Masienda Beef Birria Quesadillas, MiLa Caramelized Scallion Oil Noodles, Mimi Cheng’s Dumplings, Saiga Foods Pho (part of Whole Foods Market’s 2025 LEAP Early Growth Cohort), Whole Foods Market Creamy Harissa and Cheese Phyllo Bites

Very Vinegar

From sipping tonics to crushed fruit–infused varieties and raw, unfiltered “living” versions, consumers are getting creative with vinegars, which add depth and complexity while also delivering probiotic-like benefits. Vinegar, or “sour wine” as it was once called, dates back thousands of years and was even used medicinally — an OG functional food, you could say. Today, some content creators swear by drinking pickle brine before meals to stabilize blood sugar. Now we’re witnessing vinegar’s modern renaissance, with consumers seeking out premium, small-batch options, bold new flavors and innovative formats that elevate everything from home-cooked meals to craft cocktails and mocktails on restaurant menus. Vinegars are even infiltrating the creamy condiment space, adding some zing to that mayo, and brands are getting savvy about adding usages on their packaging to inspire more creative ways to enjoy the product.

Try the Trend: American Vinegar Works Better Than Champagne Chardonnay Wine Vinegar (available in select stores), Ayoh! Foods Hot Giardinayo Sando Sauce, Cabi Foods Sweet Yuzu Vinaigrette (available in select stores), Garcia de la Cruz Pedro Ximenez Spanish Sherry Vinegar, Häxan Ferments Fermented Hot Sauce and Vinegars (available in select stores), Kosterina Cucumber Lemon Balsamic Vinegar, RINGA Moringa + Apple Cider Vinegar Fusion Beverage (available in select stores), SideDish Greek Vinaigrette (launching February 2026), Whole Foods Market Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Whole Foods Market Organic Pear & Honey Balsamic Salad Kit

Sweet, But Make It Mindful

Having a sweet tooth will never go out of style, but we’re seeing more customers who are mindful of their sugar intake opting for products that are subtly sweetened with real cane sugar over alternative sources — or simply sweetened with whole fruit, honey or maple syrup. We’re seeing jam, chocolate and gummy brands leaning on real fruit in their products rather than high amounts of sugar for flavor and texture. And content creators on TikTok are continuing to make knockoff candy bars with peanut butter and dates (something we noticed back in 2023 with our trend, “The Great Date”).

Try the Trend: Corpse Reviver Electrolyte Drinks (part of Whole Foods Market’s 2025 LEAP Early Growth Cohort), GOOD GOOD Special Reserve Five Fruits Spread, Harken Sweets The Lil’ Nutty Ones – Date Caramel Candy Bars (launching November 2025 in select stores), Hu Hazelnut Butter Dark Chocolate Bites, Smash Foods Cherry Pomegranate Superfood Fruit Spread and Chocolate Peanut Butter & Raspberry Jam Snack Bites, Solely Organic Mango & Blueberry Fruit Gummies, Whole Foods Market Regenerative Organic Certified Maple Butter, Wild West Organic Bear Claws (available in select stores), wildwonder Cherry Lemonade Sparkling Drink (available in select stores)

Instant Reimagined

Brands are cracking the code on “instant” — once a word only associated with microwaves and convenience. Now consumers can find innovative and better-for-you instant options that will be the envy in workplace kitchens and on long plane rides. TikTok is helping to reshape instant’s once boring reputation, with creators flaunting travel-ready, barista-level lattes and “desk drawer ramen” that uses bone broth bases, chili crisps and adaptogenic add-ins. Brands have also responded by making products like single-serve premium pour-over lattes, trendy meals-in-a-cup and more shelf-stable meal solutions, all ready in seconds and easy to prepare between meetings. We’re even seeing traditional products like ready-made rice upgrading their sourcing standards and emerging brands ready to disrupt the space. “Just add water” is getting the glow-up it’s needed for a while.

Try the Trend: 365 by Whole Foods Market Instant Espresso Single Serve Coffee Sticks, Aahana’s Coconut & Ginger Sprouted Power Bowl (available in select stores), Aiya’s Matcha To Go Sticks, Maya Kaimal Chinese Indian Fried Rice with Pineapple (launching February 2026), Milkadamia Oat Milk Slices (launching 2026), Patagonia Provisions Sardines + Beans, Rising Tide Magic Oats with Mushrooms (available in select stores), Seeds of Change Organic Protein Bowl – Harvest Herb, Whole Foods Market Regenerative Organic Certified Cilantro Lime Flavored Rice