Mineragua Más celebrates launch of flavored sparkling mineral water

Mineragua Más flavored sparkling water officially hits shelves this month, blending authentic Mexican flavors with a modern twist on refreshment. The new beverage line, from Mineragua under the Novamex portfolio, combines real cane sugar, natural ingredients, and signature fizz in a lightly sweet, sparkling drink.

The debut lineup offers three bold tropical flavors — Mandarin, Guava, and Mango Passion — designed for consumers who crave flavor without excess sugar. Each 12.5-ounce bottle contains just 70 calories, positioning Mineragua Más as a flavorful alternative to traditional sparkling waters.

Authentic Mexican Flavors Meet Sparkling Innovation

The launch of Mineragua Más flavored sparkling water marks a milestone for Mineragua, a heritage brand renowned for its crisp, mineral-rich refreshment. By infusing its product with tropical fruit essences and subtle sweetness, the brand expands into the flavored sparkling category while staying true to its Mexican roots.

“Mineragua Más is our bold new way of bringing authentic Mexican flavors to sparkling mineral water,” said Jazhen Gonzalez, brand manager at Mineragua. “Every bottle is crafted to deliver crisp refreshment, a touch of sweetness, and the vibrant spirit of Mexico our fans know and love.”

The product’s combination of real cane sugar and natural fruit extracts caters to evolving consumer preferences. Shoppers are increasingly seeking beverages that strike a balance between indulgence and wellness, featuring recognizable ingredients and lower calorie counts.

Part of Novamex’s Expanding Beverage Portfolio

Mineragua belongs to Novamex, the leading marketer of authentic Mexican brands in the U.S., alongside household names like Jarritos and Sidral Mundet. With Mineragua Más, Novamex leverages its expertise in flavor innovation and consumer connection to extend its reach in the growing sparkling water market.

Industry analysts report that the flavored sparkling water category is continuing to grow rapidly, driven by consumers seeking healthier, flavor-forward options. According to NielsenIQ data, the U.S. sparkling water market surpassed $7 billion in annual sales in 2024, with flavored varieties fueling the expansion. Mineragua Más enters this competitive segment with cultural authenticity and an established fan base.

“Mineragua Más reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and quality,” Gonzalez said. “We wanted to create something refreshing and genuine that captures the energy of Mexican flavor in every sip.”

Available at Select Northgate González Market

Mineragua Más flavored sparkling water is now available at select Northgate González Market locations in California. Its accessible price point and vibrant packaging aim to attract multicultural shoppers seeking premium refreshment with a familiar touch.

Each 24-count case of Mineragua Más is ideal for family gatherings, social events, or daily hydration. The bottles feature clean, colorful designs that align with Novamex’s visual tradition — celebrating fruit-forward vibrancy and modern simplicity.

The product launch also reinforces the growing influence of Hispanic-owned and inspired brands in mainstream U.S. retail. Novamex continues to expand distribution for its brands across major grocery chains and convenience stores, positioning Mineragua Más as the next success story in its beverage lineup.