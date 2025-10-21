NGA 2025 Summit: Independent Grocers in D.C.

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the nation’s leading association representing independent community grocers and wholesale distributors, kicked off its 2025 Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit yesterday in Washington, D.C. The event brings together independent grocers and industry leaders from across the country to examine emerging trends, gain new insights, and engage in a variety of valuable networking opportunities.

This year’s conference kicked off with the Association’s volunteer leaders holding a series of committee and board meetings, followed by a full day of dynamic sessions and thought leadership on the state of the grocery industry and its future.

The conference began with Greg Ferrara, NGA president & CEO, delivering the State of the Industry address, highlighting key trends, advocacy priorities, and the strength of the independent grocery sector.

“Exemplifying the spirit of enterprise and service that has helped our nation flourish, independent grocers remain at the heart of American communities, big and small,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA’s president & CEO. “As we approach America’s 250th birthday, we are proud to bring together retailers, wholesalers, and industry leaders at NGA’s annual Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit to help independent grocers navigate any challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead. Together, we are charting a course for the next era of food retail — one that embraces innovation, champions fair competition, and strengthens the local stores that keep our communities fed and thriving.”

Following Ferrara’s remarks, Brandon Lipps, co-founder and principal of Caprock Strategies and former deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition, & consumer services at the USDA, presented “Honoring 250 Years: USDA’s Vision for SNAP and a Healthier Nation,” providing attendees with an in-depth outlook at federal nutrition policy as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

The afternoon featured a robust lineup of sessions examining the future of grocery retail, economic outlook, and operational innovation, including:

Grocery 2026 & Beyond: Industry analyst Anne-Marie Roerink (210 Analytics LLC) moderated a dynamic discussion with executives from Gelson’s Markets, ECRS, and Redner’s Markets on evolving consumer behaviors and retail transformation. (Sponsored by ECRS)

Main Street Economics: Bob Graybill, president & CEO of FMS, unveiled key findings from the 2025 U.S. Independent Grocers Financial Study. (Sponsored by National Cooperative Bank)

Rethinking the Center Store: Dan Funk, president & CEO of Associated Wholesale Grocers, led an engaging discussion on innovation and merchandising strategies to revitalize core store performance. (Sponsored by Nestlé Purina)

Retail Strategy Reimagined: Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, offered intriguing insights into cross-format innovation and store design.

The Future of Retail Tech: A technology-focused session moderated by Russ Greenlaw, COO of Associated Grocers New England, featured experts from Fincretive, Redner’s Markets, Wakefern Food Corp., and VusionGroup. (Sponsored by VusionGroup)

The first day concluded with an opening reception benefiting the NGA Foundation, celebrating industry leadership and supporting NGA’s initiatives in education and workforce development.

About NGA

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.