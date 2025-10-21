Kroger Family Hiring 18,000 New Associates

Kroger announced its Family of Companies are seeking to hire more than 18,000 associates to prepare for the busy holiday season and beyond. The company invites to explore fulfilling customer-facing roles like cashiers, baggers, deli bakery clerks, pharmacy technicians and more.

“Our incredible associates are the heart of Kroger, serving our customers with dedication every day,” said Tim Massa, executive vice president and chief associate experience officer. “As we enter this special season of giving and gratitude, we’re excited to welcome new associates to join us in providing fresh, affordable food and exceptional customer experiences. Whether it is a warm smile, a helping hand or a recipe recommendation, our associates play a vital role in creating moments that matter during the holiday season and beyond.”

Kroger has been honored by Handshake for excellence in early career hiring, earned recognition as One of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek and ranked among Computerworld’s Top 100 best places to work in IT for seven years.

The Kroger Family of Companies offers resources, benefits and training, to support and develop associates:

Wages & Benefits: Kroger provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, affordable healthcare and retirement savings plans. Over the last seven years, the company has increased wages and comprehensive benefits by 38%.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger offers tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers GED courses to Ph.D. programs. Since its inception, this program has contributed more than $64 million to empower associates at the Kroger Family of Companies further their education with 89% of the recipients being hourly associates.

Training & Development: Kroger offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: Kroger continues to support associates' safety, health and well-being. Associates have access to resources like Magellan Health that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free counseling sessions, and BetterHelp virtual counseling.

Financial Wellness: Kroger offers free, confidential financial counseling support, giving associates access to coaches as well as online tools and resources to create a savings plan, learn how to avoid common financial pitfalls and explore opportunities to maximize all available company benefits.

Perks & Discounts: Kroger provides flexible scheduling, discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more.

Associate Spotlight: Meet Chelsey, Kroger Cake Decorator

When Chelsey was looking for a part-time job after becoming a mother, she came to Kroger. Starting out in the bakery, the team quickly discovered Chelsey’s talent for decorating cakes and soon she was putting her creative skills to use decorating beautiful cakes for customers’ special occasions. Chelsey loves the flexibility of her role that allows her to be the mom she wants to be for her kids and making connections with customers. Learn more about Chelsey here.

Those seeking a fresh opportunity like Chelsey’s are invited to apply using the mobile-friendly candidate experience, which makes it easier than ever to find the perfect role, seamlessly apply using profile import capabilities from LinkedIn or Indeed and join the team – quickly.

Visit krogerfamilycareers.com to learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger.