Save A Lot Donation Campaign Raises $30,000 for Meals on Wheels America

The first-ever Save A Lot donation campaign for Meals on Wheels America raised $30,000 thanks to the generosity of shoppers and the company’s matching contribution. The two-week initiative celebrated National Grandparents Day and highlighted the power of community-driven giving.

Across 130 participating stores, customers donated $14,916 to local Meals on Wheels programs that deliver meals and companionship to seniors experiencing hunger and isolation. Save A Lot matched every dollar, doubling the impact.

“We’re thrilled to donate to the community and support Meals on Wheels’ mission to help seniors in need,” said Jerome Bouyer, Vice President of Retail Operations at Save A Lot. “The response from our customers and store teams has been incredible, and together we’re proud to make a meaningful impact.”

Top-Performing Stores Lead the Effort

Stores in Shelby, Ohio; Crystal River, Florida; Ashland, Ohio; Kenton, Ohio; and Port Richey, Florida topped the fundraising list, reflecting strong community engagement.

These local efforts underscore Save A Lot’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods where its customers and employees live. The company has built its reputation on offering affordable groceries while investing in programs that strengthen families and promote social good.

Meals on Wheels America Expands Impact

Meals on Wheels America represents more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country. Together with over two million volunteers, these programs deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks to older adults facing food insecurity.

Through leadership, research, and advocacy, the national organization empowers local programs to serve their communities better. Its mission goes beyond delivering food—it focuses on ensuring seniors live nourished, independent, and connected lives.

“We’re honored to be the beneficiary of this giving campaign and deeply grateful for the generosity of Save A Lot and its customers,” said Len Walder, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships at Meals on Wheels America. “The funds and awareness raised through this initiative will help strengthen local senior nutrition programs nationwide.”

Helping Seniors Live with Dignity

The $30,000 donation will help Meals on Wheels providers deliver essential services to homebound seniors, many of whom struggle with mobility, transportation, and limited budgets. For these individuals, a warm meal and a friendly visit can mean the difference between isolation and connection.

Community-based partnerships like the Save A Lot donation campaign are vital in addressing senior hunger—a growing issue as the U.S. population ages. According to Meals on Wheels America, millions of older adults remain at risk of malnutrition and loneliness, challenges that directly impact their health and well-being.

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot operates about 700 independently owned grocery stores across 30 states, offering value-driven shopping options to families nationwide.

Beyond its low-price model, the company has increasingly focused on community outreach, supporting local food banks, nutrition programs, and now, through this new partnership, senior care initiatives.