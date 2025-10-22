Winn-Dixie Florida Expansion: SEG to Rebrand and Sell 32 Stores

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) will sell 32 stores outside Florida to concentrate on its home state, launching a bold Winn-Dixie Florida expansion under a new corporate identity: The Winn-Dixie Company. The decision marks a defining step in the chain’s 100-year history and aligns resources where the brand has its deepest roots.

This transition highlights the grocer’s long-term plan to modernize stores, enhance customer experiences, and reinvest in the communities that have supported it for generations. Moreover, it positions the company to strengthen its competitive edge in a fast-changing retail market.

Rebranding to The Winn-Dixie Company

The change unifies SEG’s operations under one iconic brand that reflects its century-long Florida legacy. Anthony Hucker, Chairman and CEO, said, “For a century, Winn-Dixie has proudly called Florida home. Our story is built on the resilience and spirit of its people, and that foundation will guide our future.”

Hucker also emphasized the company’s vision of creating “community-centered stores” that meet local needs while embracing modern convenience. “As we enter our next century as The Winn-Dixie Company—a brand-new 100-year-old company—we are accelerating growth where our roots run deepest,” he added.

This rebrand and strategic refocus form part of a broader Winn-Dixie Florida expansion strategy, designed to strengthen the grocer’s footprint across key state regions and select Georgia markets.

New Stores, Remodels, and Customer Innovations

Dozens of store remodels and new projects are already underway across Florida. The company is improving layouts, lighting, signage, and customer flow to create more inviting spaces for families and local communities. In addition, Winn-Dixie plans to upgrade technology to simplify shopping and enhance efficiency.

The grocer continues expanding its liquor store portfolio with innovative formats and a growing selection of award-winning Own Brand products. Notably, it will reintroduce its iconic Lip Lickin’ Chicken in early 2026, a long-time customer favorite.

Furthermore, Winn-Dixie is piloting new customer conveniences such as third-party grocery delivery and return kiosks. These efforts demonstrate its commitment to blending traditional neighborhood charm with modern technology.

Acquisition of Hitchcock’s Markets Strengthens North Florida

As part of the Winn-Dixie Florida expansion strategy, SEG recently acquired Hitchcock’s Markets in Alachua, Keystone Heights, and Williston. The company will convert these stores to Winn-Dixie locations, with phased openings beginning in late 2025.

The new Williston store at 434 E. Noble Ave. will open in early December 2025, replacing the nearby 727 W. Noble Ave. site. Significantly, all employees from the old location will move to the new one. Meanwhile, the Alachua and Keystone Heights stores will open by summer 2026, further reinforcing Winn-Dixie’s reach in North Florida.

Selling Stores Outside Florida

To sharpen its focus on Florida, SEG will divest 32 Winn-Dixie and eight Harveys Supermarket stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Although the decision is complex, the company will continue serving southern Georgia through stores in Brunswick, Folkston, Lake Park, St. Simons Island, and Valdosta.

SEG expects to finish all store transitions by early 2026. During this process, the company will support employees and customers with care and respect, ensuring continuity and smooth changeovers.

Focused Future for The Winn-Dixie Company

After completing these changes, The Winn-Dixie Company will operate roughly 130 grocery stores and 140 freestanding or grocery-adjacent liquor stores.

The company intends to invest aggressively in technology, new products, and store experiences while remaining true to its purpose—serving communities, enriching families, and honoring its Florida roots.

“This is a pivotal moment for Winn-Dixie,” Hucker said. “We remain committed to the people, communities, and associates who have supported us for generations. Our Winn-Dixie Florida expansion ensures we grow stronger where our story began.”