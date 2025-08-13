U.S. eGrocery Sales Surge 26% to $10 Billion in July

U.S. eGrocery sales reached a new milestone in July 2025, surging to a record $10 billion, a 26% increase compared to the previous year. This surge comes as more households embraced the convenience of digital shopping, with a record number of users turning to eGrocery services.

The elimination of explicit delivery fees through subscription programs has proven to be a key driver, unlocking a significant increase in demand and solidifying online grocery’s position in the retail landscape.

According to new research from Brick Meets Click, sponsored by Mercatus, a record 81 million households — about 61% of U.S. homes — purchased groceries online in July, whether for delivery, pickup, or ship-to-home. Online shopping now accounts for over 17% of all grocery spending, signaling a powerful and lasting shift in consumer behavior.

The growing user base boosted both order activity and average spending, underscoring how convenience and waived delivery fees have turned casual users into repeat customers.

Delivery Leads Gains in U.S. eGrocery Sales

Delivery services accounted for more than half of the monthly gains, climbing 36% year over year to $4.3 billion. Pickup generated $4 billion in sales, up 24% from last July, while ship-to-home services reached $1.6 billion, a 10% increase.

“Removing standard delivery costs through memberships or subscriptions eliminates a major barrier,” said David Bishop, partner at Brick Meets Click. “It’s unlocking demand for delivery, which many see as the most convenient but also the priciest option.”

Middle-Aged Shoppers Drive Order Frequency

The average number of online grocery orders per household rose 6.5% in July compared with 2024. Shoppers ages 30 to 60 fueled the increase, while the youngest and oldest groups slightly reduced activity.

Mass merchants saw mid-single-digit growth in order frequency. Still, supermarkets experienced a slight decline, likely due to the rapid expansion of their user base, which diluted repeat order rates.

Related Article: Shoppers Prioritize Product Availability as Retail Tech Evolves Read the Article

Spending per Order Sees Notable Increase

Overall average order value (AOV) for eGrocery climbed 7% year over year, with delivery driving most of the growth. Delivery’s AOV rose 8%, compared with under 5% for pickup and less than 2% for ship-to-home.

A growing share of orders came from engaged customers who placed at least four orders in the past three months with the same service. This group typically spends about 50% more per order than first-time users.

Retailers Face Competitive Pressures

The surge in U.S. eGrocery sales presents both opportunities and challenges for grocers. Larger players like Walmart are leveraging retail media revenue to enhance their competitive edge, while regional grocers must find ways to serve online shoppers profitably.

“Retailers that use customer data to personalize offers can turn re-engagement into lasting loyalty,” said Mark Fairhurst, chief growth marketing officer at Mercatus. “Targeting infrequent or lapsed shoppers is key to defending both sales and margins.”

eGrocery Outpaces Overall Grocery Growth

Total grocery spending in July grew just 2.7% compared with last year, far below the 26% growth rate in eGrocery. Online’s market share jumped more than three percentage points, reflecting consumers’ growing comfort with digital grocery services.

Delivery and pickup combined accounted for 14.4% of total grocery spending, while ship-to-home made up the remainder of eGrocery’s 17.2% share.

The Brick Meets Click Grocery Shopping Survey is conducted monthly and sponsored by Mercatus. The July 2025 survey included 1,499 U.S. adults involved in household grocery shopping and was adjusted for internet usage and demographic representation.