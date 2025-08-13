Amazon Fresh Grocery Delivery Just Got Bigger

Amazon has launched one of its most significant grocery expansions, bringing Amazon fresh grocery delivery with produce, meat, dairy, and other perishables to more than 1,000 U.S. cities and towns. The company plans to reach 2,300 locations by the end of 2025.

The new service integrates thousands of perishable food items into Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery network, letting customers order fresh groceries alongside millions of other Amazon.com products for fast, often free, delivery.

Fresh Grocery Delivery Joins Same-Day Service

Amazon customers can now add fruits, vegetables, seafood, baked goods, and frozen foods to orders that also include electronics, household items, or clothing. Prime members in most cities receive free Same-Day Delivery on orders over $25, while non-members can access the service for $12.99 per order.

“We’re continuously innovating to make grocery shopping simpler, faster, and more affordable,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. “Customers can order milk with electronics, or frozen pizza with tools for a home project—and have it all delivered within hours.”

Customer Response Fuels Rapid Expansion

Amazon piloted Amazon fresh grocery delivery in Phoenix, Orlando, and Kansas City before rolling it out nationwide. Customers who tried fresh groceries via Same-Day Delivery shopped twice as often as those who didn’t.

Some grocery items have become top sellers. Strawberries now regularly outrank AirPods, while bananas, Honeycrisp apples, limes, and avocados dominate Same-Day grocery carts.

Now, shoppers in cities like Raleigh, Milwaukee, Tampa, and Columbus can experience the same fast grocery convenience.

One Cart for Groceries and Everyday Needs

The service simplifies meal planning by letting shoppers add fresh groceries to orders of non-food products. Herrington noted that a customer can buy cookware and all the ingredients for a chicken soup recipe in one transaction.

This rollout complements Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and local grocery partners, giving customers flexible ways to shop—from full weekly hauls to smaller convenience orders.

Maintaining Quality in Fresh Grocery Orders

Amazon’s specialized temperature-controlled fulfillment network ensures perishable groceries arrive fresh. Every item undergoes a six-point inspection before shipping, and insulated recyclable bags keep products at safe temperatures during transit.

These measures match the standards used for Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market deliveries, providing consistency and reliability.

A Major Move in Amazon’s Grocery Strategy

In 2024, Amazon generated more than $100 billion in grocery and household essentials sales, excluding Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh. By integrating Amazon fresh grocery delivery into Same-Day service, the company aims to capture more of the competitive $1 trillion U.S. grocery market.

The expansion also strengthens Prime’s value proposition, combining groceries with the speed, selection, and convenience that have defined Amazon for decades.

Amazon expects to serve 2,300 cities and towns by the end of 2025, with additional growth planned into 2026. Herrington said the mission is simple: “We want to make online grocery shopping as routine as buying a book or streaming a show.”