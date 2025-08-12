Mango Board’s Back-to-School Campaign

As families across the country prepare for the return to school routines, the National Mango Board (NMB) is making it easier, and more delicious, than ever to prioritize health with its new back-to-school campaign: Your Back-to-School Boost. The campaign is designed to drive mango consumption during peak seasonality while supporting parents and kids with simple, nutritious and energizing fresh mango recipes.

This year’s campaign leans into four key messaging pillars: nutrition, joy, versatility and mango’s naturally invigorating qualities. These pillars aim to reach families looking for smart, delicious and convenient choices. The campaign leverages a mix of digital activations, retail support and influencer collaborations, connecting with consumers where they already shop and scroll.

Timed perfectly with the height of mango season, the campaign meets a growing demand. According to Inmar Intelligence’s 2025 back-to-school report, 50 percent of consumers say health is a greater concern this back-to-school season, and nearly one-third of parents struggle to find the right nutritious options. Social media also plays an influential role, with 70 percent of consumers saying back-to-school purchases are driven by online content. Views of relevant food categories also spike during this period, outpacing summer interest.

Related Article: “Joy Ride” Tour 2025: Mango Season Kicks Off! Read Article

To meet this moment, the NMB is spotlighting mango’s versatility with content that taps into trending back-to-school recipe searches. Favorites like mango salsa, mango lassi, mango sticky rice and mango smoothies are featured across digital platforms, along with fresh, parent-friendly ideas for breakfasts, lunchboxes, snacks and after-school boosts.

“Mangos are not only delicious, but they’re also a powerhouse of nutrition, and that’s exactly what busy families need heading into the school year,” said Ramón Ojeda, executive director at the National Mango Board. “This campaign is about giving parents easy, inspiring ways to fuel their kids’ day while celebrating the natural joy and energy fresh mangos bring to the table.”

By reinforcing mango’s role as a naturally invigorating addition to any meal or snack, the NMB’s back-to-school campaign is not just riding the season, it’s redefining it.