Heritage Grocers Upgrades Fresh Food Production

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), a leading Hispanic and ethnic food retailer, announced a strategic transformation in how it plans and produces fresh prepared foods. By shifting from experience-based methods to a cutting-edge, data-driven production planning system, HGG aims to enhance product availability, optimize labor, and better serve the rich diversity of the communities it calls home.

“Leveraging predictive analytics, this system will enhance market demand fulfillment and boost sales through optimized product availability and superior customer experience,” said Prabash Coswatte, Chief Operating Officer for Heritage Grocers Group.

Headquartered in Ontario, California, HGG operates across six states—California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois—under four beloved banners: Cardenas Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, Tony’s Fresh Market, and Los Altos Ranch Market. HGG is recognized across these regions for its extensive fresh offerings and for delivering authentic food experiences that resonate with multicultural shoppers.

A compelling insight backs the decision to revamp its production strategy: multicultural families are driving America’s fresh prepared food revolution. According to the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA), 76% of Hispanic, 70% of Asian American, and 69% of African American shoppers purchase prepared foods at grocery stores, compared to just 59% of white/Caucasian shoppers. A desire for quick, high-quality meals that reflect cultural traditions and suit the needs of larger family units fuels this trend.

“Fresh prepared isn’t just about convenience anymore—it’s about cultural connection,” said Coswatte. “From carnitas and caldo to pan dulce and pozole, our customers are asking for ready-made meals that feel like home. This new system ensures we meet that demand, store by store, hour by hour.”

Mike Sanders, CEO of Upshop, the technology partner behind this transformation, added, “We believe the future of retail excellence lies in the power of AI and a single, unified operations platform. By streamlining forecasting, labor, and production into one intelligent system, we’re helping retailers like Heritage Grocers Group move from good to great—maximizing efficiency, minimizing waste, and most importantly, delivering a better experience for every shopper, every day.”

What the New System Delivers:

Elevated Sales: By improving freshness and minimizing stockouts, HGG ensures customers can find what they need—when they need it.

By improving freshness and minimizing stockouts, HGG ensures customers can find what they need—when they need it. Smarter Demand & Team Planning: Forecasting tools align staffing with actual demand, particularly in service meat and deli departments.

Forecasting tools align staffing with actual demand, particularly in service meat and deli departments. Efficiency Gains: Batch processing for cutting and wrapping reduces prep time and allows employees to focus on customer-facing roles.

Batch processing for cutting and wrapping reduces prep time and allows employees to focus on customer-facing roles. Better Service: Fewer wait times and more consistent product availability enhance the in-store experience.

Fewer wait times and more consistent product availability enhance the in-store experience. Workforce Optimization: Scheduling is tailored to each store’s unique production rhythm, improving labor utilization and employee satisfaction.

With multicultural consumers also driving mainstream adoption of global flavors, according to Nielsen, this initiative not only modernizes operations—it secures HGG’s leadership position at the heart of America’s evolving food landscape.

This is more than a systems upgrade. It’s a reaffirmation of HGG’s belief that culture and technology can—and must—coexist in the aisles where families shop, celebrate, and connect.